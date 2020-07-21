Kim Kardashian Goes On Social Media Strike Following Kanye West Presidential Speech

Kim Kardashian hasn't commented on Kanye West's viral speech. Picture: PA images

Kim Kardashian hasn’t posted on social media since husband Kanye West’s presidential speech.

Kim Kardashian is the queen of social media and relentlessly shares videos of herself, pictures of her kids, and promotes her businesses, like SKIMS, every day.

However, the billionaire, who has a criminal justice podcast in the works, hasn’t posted anything online since Kanye West’s presidential speech over the weekend, leading fans to believe she’s gone on a social media strike.

Kim Kardashian could be on a social media strike over Kanye West's comments. Picture: instagram

Kanye was filmed ranting about abortion during his first rally, telling the crowed he ‘almost killed his daughter,’ North, and said he would be ‘at peace’ if his wife divorced him.

He’s since tweeted and deleted a series of posts claiming his wife tried to ‘lock me up like on the movie Get Out’.

Fans have been checking Kim’s pages, eagerly awaiting to see what her response is to his comments, however, it looks like she’s choosing to remain silent.

Supporters of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will know Kim has always jumped to her husband’s defence in the past, so the fact she’s not said anything at all is very telling.

Earlier this year, when Kanye and Taylor Swift’s feud was reignited, Kim took to Twitter to accuse the ‘Lover’ singer of lying.

She wrote: “@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange — that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now.

“I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.

“Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums of his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him.”

And who could forget the time back in 2018 when she called out Drake after the ‘God’s Plan’ singer apparently threatened Kanye.

“@Drake never threaten my husband or our family,” she tweeted. “He paved the way for there to be a Drake.”

She also jumped to his defence when he revealed he supported Donald Trump.

During an interview at the time, she said: "Look, I always say this: It takes him about four years to write a song to communicate what he wants to say.

“So when he tweets something in two seconds — what's going on in his mind, and what he thinks and what he's trying to say — he might not be the best communicator but he has the best heart and I know what he means.”

Maybe he finally went too far?

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!