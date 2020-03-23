Taylor Swift Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: A Complete Timeline From VMAs To 'Leaked' Phone Call

23 March 2020, 11:49

Taylor, Kim, Khloe, Kanye and Chloe

The year is 2020, and just when we thought the infamous Kimye/Taylor beef had come to a firm close- a 'leaked' video of Kanye's full conversation with Taylor has found it's way onto the internet...

Just when we thought everything between Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian could finally be over, a 'leaked' video of the full conversation Kanye had on the phone with 'The Man' singer has found its way online.

The footage has caused people all over the world to herald it as 'justice' and 'proof' Taylor wasn't lying about not knowing all the lyrics Kanye was putting in his controversial song (and video) for 'Famous', including called the 30-year-old a 'bitch' and claiming he made her famous.

Taylor Swift Fans Think ‘The Man’ Music Video Is Set To Shade Kim Kardashian & Kanye West As Visuals Resemble Their House

'Leaked' full Kanye West phone conversation

The now infamous footage Kim Kardashian posted to her Snapchat in 2016 showing Kanye asking permission from Taylor to include the lyric 'I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex' has been leaked in full by an unknown source- revealing the extensive conversation they had which at no time mentioned the fact Kanye would be referring to Taylor as a 'b****.'
 
The 'Famous' rapper eases Taylor in before telling her the 'crazy' lyric, saying “It has a very controversial line at the beginning of the song about you", adding: “I don’t think it’s mean.”

Not only does he not inform her about the lyrics 'I made that b**** famous' but she evn reminds him she sold '7 million copies' of her album Fearless before he snatched her microphone at the 2009 VMAs.

This has led to fans flooding Kim Kardashian's socials with rat emojis- as Taylor's socials in 2016 were flooded with snake emojis- and fans declaring 'justice' for the 30-year-old.

 Tumblr

Taylor has kept pretty quiet about the whole thing, but has been liking Tumblr posts about her being proven to not be a liar- as well as reinforcing the fact she was one of the most successful artists at the time of the VMAs scandal.

Kim Kardashian, however, is not backing down- and liked a tweet saying everything in the video we 'already knew'

Picture: Twitter/KUWTK

However, before this came to light, it had been circulating that Taylor was a 'snake' for pretending she had no idea about the lyrics, something she's repeatedly denied- with Kim going on to talk about it all on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Taylor pretty much troll her 'snake' label by theming her entire world stadium 'Reputation' tour on the reptile.

The multi-GRAMMY award winner has branded them 'bullies' in interviews, and Kim has even said she's over the whole feud now, but even four years after the phone call first aired, it appears nothing is really over!

Here's some of the most random details from their historic feud summed up...

So check out our video and then scroll through our handy up to date timeline to keep you in the know about everything that’s gone on so far!

Kim Kardashian shares video of Kanye talking to Taylor about ‘Famous’

 

Taylor Swift hits back with an Instagram post

 

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) onJul 17, 2016 at 9:14pm PDT

 

Selena Gomez defends her long-time friend Taylor

 

Demi Lovato & Zara Larsson pipe up & Demi unfollows Selena Gomez

 

Disney darling Zendaya then turns against Taylor

 

Katy Perry tweets but quickly deletes it

 

Chloe Grace Moretz then appears to come after Kim K

 

Khloe Kardashian defends her sibling in a slightly OTT post

Khloé Kardashian Tweet

 

Chloe Grace Moretz then shuts that down in no uncertain terms

 

Of course Justin Bieber had to pipe up with this random video

 

A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) onJul 18, 2016 at 12:18am PDT

 

Chris Brown jumps into the situation with this crude comment to Taylor

 

When Joe Jonas broke up with Taylor he dated Camilla Belle and she chimed in too

 

Then Ruby Rose joined in and called out Khloe

 

‘Bad Blood’ music video director Joseph Kahn speaks out about Kim K

We’ll keep this updated as and when more events occur and trust us, they will!

