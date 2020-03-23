Taylor Swift Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: A Complete Timeline From VMAs To 'Leaked' Phone Call

The year is 2020, and just when we thought the infamous Kimye/Taylor beef had come to a firm close- a 'leaked' video of Kanye's full conversation with Taylor has found it's way onto the internet...

Just when we thought everything between Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian could finally be over, a 'leaked' video of the full conversation Kanye had on the phone with 'The Man' singer has found its way online.

The footage has caused people all over the world to herald it as 'justice' and 'proof' Taylor wasn't lying about not knowing all the lyrics Kanye was putting in his controversial song (and video) for 'Famous', including called the 30-year-old a 'bitch' and claiming he made her famous.

'Leaked' full Kanye West phone conversation

The now infamous footage Kim Kardashian posted to her Snapchat in 2016 showing Kanye asking permission from Taylor to include the lyric 'I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex' has been leaked in full by an unknown source- revealing the extensive conversation they had which at no time mentioned the fact Kanye would be referring to Taylor as a 'b****.'

The 'Famous' rapper eases Taylor in before telling her the 'crazy' lyric, saying “It has a very controversial line at the beginning of the song about you", adding: “I don’t think it’s mean.”

Not only does he not inform her about the lyrics 'I made that b**** famous' but she evn reminds him she sold '7 million copies' of her album Fearless before he snatched her microphone at the 2009 VMAs.

This has led to fans flooding Kim Kardashian's socials with rat emojis- as Taylor's socials in 2016 were flooded with snake emojis- and fans declaring 'justice' for the 30-year-old.

Taylor has kept pretty quiet about the whole thing, but has been liking Tumblr posts about her being proven to not be a liar- as well as reinforcing the fact she was one of the most successful artists at the time of the VMAs scandal.

Kim Kardashian, however, is not backing down- and liked a tweet saying everything in the video we 'already knew'

However, before this came to light, it had been circulating that Taylor was a 'snake' for pretending she had no idea about the lyrics, something she's repeatedly denied- with Kim going on to talk about it all on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Taylor pretty much troll her 'snake' label by theming her entire world stadium 'Reputation' tour on the reptile.

The multi-GRAMMY award winner has branded them 'bullies' in interviews, and Kim has even said she's over the whole feud now, but even four years after the phone call first aired, it appears nothing is really over!

Here's some of the most random details from their historic feud summed up...

So check out our video and then scroll through our handy up to date timeline to keep you in the know about everything that’s gone on so far!

Kim Kardashian shares video of Kanye talking to Taylor about ‘Famous’

Taylor Swift hits back with an Instagram post

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) onJul 17, 2016 at 9:14pm PDT

Selena Gomez defends her long-time friend Taylor

There are more important things to talk about... Why can't people use their voice for something that fucking matters? — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 18, 2016

Demi Lovato & Zara Larsson pipe up & Demi unfollows Selena Gomez

Looks like Demi Lovato and Zara Larsson are living for this Taylor Swift drama. pic.twitter.com/kha6yYuj1c — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 18, 2016

Disney darling Zendaya then turns against Taylor

Taylor Swift now has bad blood with Zendaya too!! What a night!!!! https://t.co/82I3obEw21 pic.twitter.com/52VQGpQWQN — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 18, 2016

Katy Perry tweets but quickly deletes it

Chloe Grace Moretz then appears to come after Kim K

Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what's ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) July 18, 2016

Khloe Kardashian defends her sibling in a slightly OTT post

Chloe Grace Moretz then shuts that down in no uncertain terms

@khloekardashian fact check: first photo is me filming my movie Neighbors 2, the second photo is some girl who was wrongfully photographed — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) July 18, 2016

Side note pic.twitter.com/RzgeSYphrC — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) July 18, 2016

Of course Justin Bieber had to pipe up with this random video

A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) onJul 18, 2016 at 12:18am PDT

Chris Brown jumps into the situation with this crude comment to Taylor

Chris Brown comments on Taylor Swift releasing a statement addressing Kimye: "Make music and shut the fuck up" pic.twitter.com/us3VDw8gpG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 18, 2016

When Joe Jonas broke up with Taylor he dated Camilla Belle and she chimed in too

Then Ruby Rose joined in and called out Khloe

@ChloeGMoretz @0hbubbl3s @khloekardashian Yo Khloe I thought you were rad when I met you but this is awful and this is a 19 year old girl. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 18, 2016

‘Bad Blood’ music video director Joseph Kahn speaks out about Kim K

People always ask me how to be famous. My answer is simple. Have your dad defend murder of a woman. Release sex tape. That's it. Good luck. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) July 19, 2016

You may also like…