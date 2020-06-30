Kim Kardashian Becomes Billionaire After Selling $200 Million Stake In KKW Beauty

30 June 2020, 10:08

Kim Kardashian welcomed to the billionaire club by husband
Kim Kardashian welcomed to the billionaire club by husband. Picture: Instagram @kimkardashian/ Twitter @kayewest

Kim Kardashian has joined sister Kylie Jenner and husband Kanye in becoming a billionaire after selling a $200 million stake in KKW beauty which values her company at a billion dollars.

Kim Kardashian has been initiated into the billionaire club by husband Kanye West after selling a 20% stake in her cosmetics line KKW, for $200 million, which values the company at a billion dollars, and her net worth around $900 milliion.

Rob Kardashian’s 2020 Transformation Wows Fans As He Makes Rare Appearance

The deal will leave Kim the majority shareholder and with creative control, but with the ability to expand the company thanks to beauty giant, Coty.

Coty chairman and CEO Peter Harf called Kim a 'true modern-day global icon' said in a statement, and it is the same company Kylie sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to.

Kim, 39, has achieved her billionaire status a year after Kylie, 22, bagged the cover of Forbes and was declared the youngest 'self made' billionaire, which needless to say, raised more than a few eyebrows.

It has also since been claimed Kylie is not actually a billionaire, with Forbes even accusing the make-up mogul of inflating her wealth in financial records shown to them.

Kanye got lightly trolled, as he often does, for congratulating his wife on the milestone by posting a photo of a pepper, as in, the actual vegetable a pepper, in his gushing message to Kim.

We're sure there's some deeper meaning behind it us normal mortals could never wrap our heads around.

He wrote alongside the artsy (?) shot: "I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire."

"You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family."

In April 2020, Forbes gave Kanye the cover of their magazine and declared him a billionaire, having grown the majority of his fortune from his fashion and sneaker line, Yeezy.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Kardashian News

More News

See more More News

GCSE and A-level pupils can sit exams in autumn

GCSE And A-Level Students Can Sit Exams In Autumn To Improve Grades

Luke Mabbott has allegedly moved on from Demi Jones with Lucie Donlan

Love Island’s Luke Mabbott Secretly ‘Starts Romance’ With Lucie Donlan Following Split From Demi Jones
Local lockdowns could take place in other cities across the UK

Coronavirus: 10 Towns & Cities Where Local Lockdowns Could Follow In Leicester’s Footsteps

Dustin The Turkey responds after angering Niall Horan fans

Dustin The Turkey Breaks Silence After Angering Niall Horan Fans

Boris Johnson has announced a new affordable housing scheme

Boris Johnson Announces Affordable Housing Scheme With 30 Per Cent Discount For First-Time Buyers
Francesca Farago lands In The Style collection after Too Hot To Handle

Too Hot To Handles' Francesca Farago Lands Dreamy 'In The Style' Summer Collection

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos