Rob Kardashian’s 2020 Transformation Wows Fans As He Makes Rare Appearance

29 June 2020, 11:40

Rob Kardashian shows off dramatic weight loss at Khloé's birthday party
Rob Kardashian shows off dramatic weight loss at Khloé's birthday party. Picture: Instagram @robkardashianofficial

Rob Kardashian's made a rare appearance at Khloé's birthday party and fans are happy to see him looking better than ever showing off his significant weight loss.

Rob Kardashian has stepped out for one of the first time's in years, looking happier and healthier than ever showing off his transformation at Khloé's birthday party, having lost a significant amount of weight and smiling as he hung out with his siblings.

Cards Against Kardashians Is Here (Bible!) And It's Absolutely Savage

Posting snaps from KoKo's bash to his own Instagram page, Rob captioned one shot, "Woo back baby" as he posed with long time pal, Savas Oguz and Tristan Thompson.

In another post, he uploaded a snap of him and older sis, Kourtney, with Kendall and Tristan heaping on praise in the comments, showing how happy they are to have him active on social media once more.

View this post on Instagram

Woo back baby

A post shared by Rob Kardashian (@robkardashianofficial) on

This seems to be the first time Rob has taken back personal control of his Instagram page in years, having his mum, Kris's company, Jenner Communications, take charge of the account for quite some time.

His Instagram bio does, however, still read: "Account managed by Jenner Communications. Rob Kardashian does not post to this account."

View this post on Instagram

Sweet 16 😁 woo

A post shared by Rob Kardashian (@robkardashianofficial) on

Rob stepped away from the limelight after a tumultuous relationship and break-up from Blac Chyna as well as gaining 'over 100 pounds' and being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes as a result of struggling with his mental health, battling depression on and off for years.

After quietly working on himself for some time as he brings up his daughter, Dream, it appears the Kardashian brother is ready to be seen by people and have his photo taken once more, which is seriously great news for KUWTK fans who have missed him!

View this post on Instagram

Appreciate it 🤙

A post shared by Rob Kardashian (@robkardashianofficial) on

The third shot he uploaded saw him catch up with Scott Disick, who has being going through a difficult time himself, reportedly checking into a rehab facility to deal with substance abuse that worsened during COVID-19 lockdown.

His almost three year relationship with Sofia Richie came to an end during this period, and recently, he's been spotted spending a lot of time with Kourtney, and their three kids.

It's great to see these two back together- and now, we want a KUWTK reunion episode, or maybe, even a family vacation!

