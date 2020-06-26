Cards Against Kardashians Is Here (Bible!) And It's Absolutely Savage

Cards Against Kardashians is not for the faint hearted! Picture: instagram

Cards Against Kardashians is the game you never knew you needed, especially if you love quoting Keeping Up With The Kardashians as much as us.

Cards Against Kardashians is here and it's absolutely savage!

The card game, which features Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall, comes in a pretty pink box and is ‘all about using rude and offensive Kardashian-themed humour’.

Cards Against Kardashians is here and it's totally savage. Picture: instagram

It is also ‘not for the easily offended’.

According to the site, the limited edition card game is ‘more fun if you’re a fan of the famous Los Angeles family and like to keep up with them’. (CHECK!)

The rules are simple, there are 872 playing cards in total. 276 black cards with pink script and 596 white cards with black script.

Each round, one player reads from a black card and everyone, in turn, answers with their funniest white card.

The black cards feature statements such as ‘Kylie Cosmetics was found to be using _____ in its products’ and ‘with a onetime payment of $25 you can save a Kardashian from ____’.

Cards against the Kardashians is a thing and I wish I had friends that loved the Kardashians as much as me lmao pic.twitter.com/ewtMiM4Tkq — KiKi 🖤🎃💀 (@KeekerSqueeker) May 7, 2020

A quick glance at some of the white cards show it’s certainly not for the faint hearted!

The game is currently priced at $37.95 and the site is full of five star reviews.

One reads: “Oh! My! Goodness! I have never laughed so much in my entire life!”

Another adds: “Not recommended for sensitive people, with no sense of humour, who are very PC!”

Seriously, you have been warned!

