Kim Kardashian To Host Criminal Justice Podcast As She Signs Exclusive Spotify Deal

18 June 2020, 16:16

Kim Kardashian signs Spotify podcast deal focussed on prison reform
Kim Kardashian signs Spotify podcast deal focussed on prison reform. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian is set to co-host and produce her own podcast in an exclusive Spotify deal and will focus on criminal justice and the case of Kevin Keith.

Kim Kardashian will co-host and produce her own podcast about criminal justice focused on the case of one inmate she's been helping, Kevin Keith, in an exclusive (and we're guessing, very expensive) deal signed with Spotify, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The podcast's focus, the case of Kevin Keith, convicted for murder and sentenced to execution, has been the subject of an investigation by Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, who will co-host and produce the podcast alongside Kim.

In 2010, the state’s governor commuted Keith’s death sentence, after new evidence presented by his attorneys raised doubts about his guilt.

He is just one of many prisoners in the US the social media queen has brought to the public's attention since she started her pursuit of criminal justice reform and studying to become a lawyer.

View this post on Instagram

Back in July, I visited the Correctional Treatment Facility in Washington D.C. to discuss the Georgetown Prison Scholars program with Dr. @marcmhoward. Recently, I spoke to Dr. Marc as he teaches his course at Georgetown University. I seen a few familiar faces that were recently released from prison. They all spent over two decades in prison and they were also on the chat speaking to students as Dr. Marc teaches his course. Their names are Momolu Stewart, Halim Flowers & Roy Middleton. This makes me so happy to see them recently released from prison doing such great things. I can’t wait for you guys to watch my documentary, to get a better understanding of the justice system and see what it’s like for someone like these men to get a second chance at life after prison. Tune-in to my 2-Hour documentary #KKWTheJusticeProject this Sunday, April 5th at 7/6c on @oxygen.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim has been influential in freeing prisoners, having reportedly helped up to 17 people have their life sentences for first time nonviolent drug offences ended, including that of Alice Marie Johnson, getting her clemency from Donald Trump.

She's also been paying people's legal fees and providing financial support wherever it is needed, as revealed by co-founder of the Buried Alive Project, Brittany K. Barnett, who has said she's 'truly dedicated to the issue.'

"Kim has provided financial support to cover legal fees so that we can travel the country. Our relationships with our clients don't end when they are freed. Kim is truly dedicated to the issue. I work personally with her, we are really grateful."

She recently worked on Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, a documentary about her journey to becoming a lawyer, working with innocent projects and those in the field as well as those incarcerated.

So, it will be incredibly interesting to hear the reality star-turned prison reform student lawyer record her own podcast. Will there be humour? Will there be talk of KKW beauty and Kanye? We'll have to wait and see!

