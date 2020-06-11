Kylie Jenner’s Best Friends: Inside Her Friendship Circle

Kylie Jenner has grown up around a number of famous friends. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Kylie Jenner has been known to have some very famous best friends, but who are they?

Kylie Jenner has always grown up in the limelight and been surrounded by some seriously famous people since a very young age.

Never mind the fact that her older sisters Kendall, Khloe, Kim and Kourtney have all boasted successful careers when the makeup mogul was still just a teenager, after Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on E! in 2007.

Kylie Jenner Before & After: Her Complete Transformation

The Kardashian-Jenners are arguably the most famous family in the world as far as celebs go, but who are Kylie’s BFFs?

Let’s take a look.

Anastasia Karanikolaou

Kylie and Stassie both have 'Stormi' tattooed on their arms. Picture: Instagram

Anastasia, also known as Stassie, has been around in the mother-of-one’s life for a long time and is Kylie’s ultimate BFF.

From wearing matching Halloween costumes to getting matching tattoos together, Kylie and Stassie are like sisters.

Victoria Villaroel

Victoria (pictured in the middle) used to be Kylie Jenner's assistant. Picture: Instagram

After working at Kris Jenner’s company in 2012, Victoria went on to be Kylie’s personal assistant in 2015.

A few years later she resigned to pursue being an influencer herself after raking in thousands of followers, but the pair have remained extremely close.

She even made an appearance in Kylie’s YouTube video ‘Who’s Most Likely Too… with my BFFs’, earlier on this year.

Yris Palmer

Yris Palmer is one of Kylie's BFFs. Picture: Instagram

Yris also took part in Kylie’s ‘Most Likely To’ YouTube video, as she’s part of the star’s close circle of friends.

She is the CEO of Star Lash Extension and has bonded with Kylie as their daughters are around the same age, so they’re always having mum/daughter play dates!

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith is also Kylie Jenner's ex boyfriend. Picture: Getty

If you’re an original Kardashian fan, you’ll remember when Kylie was super close to Jaden Smith after first meeting at school.

The pair went on to date each other for a while but have remained close friends over the years, and he even introduced Kylie to Jordyn Woods.

Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner and her ex bestie Jordyn Woods used to live together. Picture: Instagram

Jordyn, Jaden and Kylie all attended school together, which is how the two girls met.

Jordyn and Jaden go way back as Jordyn’s father worked on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with Jaden’s dad Will Smith, so they’ve always been family friends.

Kylie and Jordyn were inseparable for years and did everything together, not to mention that she was the godmother to Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster.

However, when Khloe’s ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson kissed Jordyn at a party, things turned sour between the two BFFs.

Jordyn allegedly moved out of Kylie’s house afterwards and appear to live their separate lives now as she has become distant from the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Ariel Tejada

Kylie Jenner bought Ariel Tejada a diamond ring for his birthday. Picture: Instagram

Ariel has been Kylie’s makeup artist for years and the two have developed a super close bond.

The talented beauty guru travels everywhere with the 22-year-old and they always show their love for each other in heartfelt social media posts.

Harry Hudson

Harry Hudson is friends with Kylie & Kendall Jenner as well as Justin Bieber. Picture: Instagram

Harry has been a close friend of Kylie and Kendall for years and has made a lot of appearances on their social media accounts.

He’s previously praised the sisters for supporting him after he was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma - a type of cancer - telling the Daily Beast: “I was losing friends left and right.

“People weren’t able to deal with my cancer. Kylie and Kendall came when nobody else did.”

He’s now cancer-free and is continuing a successful music career!

> Download Our App For All The Latest News