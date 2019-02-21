Jordyn Woods “Moves Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Home” After Tristan Thompson Cheating Claims

21 February 2019, 11:10

Jordyn Woods has moved out of Kylie Jenner's house.
Jordyn Woods has moved out of Kylie Jenner's house. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s former best friend is moving out of her house after hooking up with Kylie’s half sister, Khloe Kardqshian’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Kylie Jenner’s friendship with her former bestie, Jordyn Woods, looks uncertain as the plus-sized model has moved out of Kylie’s home following claims she hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend.

Khloe Kardashian ‘Confirms’ Tristan Thompson And Jordyn Woods Cheating Claims With Cryptic Instagram Comment

Following reports that Jordyn was seen “kissing and making out” with Tristan Thompson, who shares baby daughter True with Khloe, sources claim Jordyn has packed her bags and moved back in with her mum.

Jordyn and Kylie have been best friends for five years, with Jordyn even moving in to Kylie’s mansion but their future friendship seems uncertain after these claims arose.

A source told People, “It’s been a difficult time and she’s broken up about it. She’s heading home to be with her mom.”

They added that none of the Kardashians expected this to happen, explaining, “The whole family is furious, they were blindsided.

“When they first started hearing on Monday that Tristan made out with Jordyn, no one really believed it.

“That Tristan would be inappropriate, yes everyone knows that he can’t behave, but that Jordyn would make out with him, it first seemed like a made up rumour.

“It wasn’t anything they wanted to drop, so several family members reached out to people they believed had been at the party. And they were told it was true.

“It’s all a mess now. Everyone considered Jordyn family. She was like a family member and always invited everywhere. The family helped her and wanted her to be able to have a business venture too.”

It looks like that may be the last we see of Jordyn being tight with the Kardashians, as Kylie doesn’t know what to do following the news. The source added, “Jordyn has been like Kylie’s sister. They were inseparable, and always together.

“Jordyn often helped Kylie with Stormi. Kylie was always so excited to have Jordyn around. It seems Kylie isn’t sure what to do, but it seems impossible for her to keep Jordyn around.”

> Keep Up With All The Kardashians By Downloading Our New App

Latest Kardashian News

Kim Kardashian unfollows 'terrible people' Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian Unfollows Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson As Khloé Attends Event
Kim Kardashian called out Fashion Nova for copying designs.

Kim Kardashian Slams Fashion Nova For Ripping Off All Her Outfits For Fast Fashion
Who is Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods?

What’s Going To Happen To Kylie Jenner's Bestie, Jordyn Woods, After Tristan Thompson Cheating Claims?
Khloe Kardashian addressed the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods rumours on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian ‘Confirms’ Tristan Thompson And Jordyn Woods Cheating Claims With Cryptic Instagram Comment
Get to know Jordyn Woods - AKA Kylie Jenner's BFF

Who Is Jordyn Woods? Kylie Jenner's Best Friend And KUWTK Star Who Reportedly Cheated With Tristan Thompson

More News

The BRITs was a night of female empowerment

BRITs 2019: From Little Mix To Pink – All The Ways The BRIT Awards 2019 Were Full Of Female Empowerment Messages

BRITs 2019

Pink was presented with the BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution

Who's Won The Outstanding Contribution Award At The BRITs? From The Beatles To Pink

BRITs 2019

The 1975's BRITs wins were leaked ahead of time.

Fans Think The BRITs was FIXED After The 1975’s Wins Were Announced In Advert Hours Before The Show
Little Mix slayed everything about their BRITS 2019 performance

BRITs 2019: Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' Performance Has Fans Shook

BRITs 2019

Shawn Mendes had a number of heart-melting moments at the BRIT Awards

Shawn Mendes BRITs: Calvin Klein Model’s 5 Cutest Moments At The BRIT Awards

Shawn Mendes