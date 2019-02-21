Jordyn Woods “Moves Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Home” After Tristan Thompson Cheating Claims

Jordyn Woods has moved out of Kylie Jenner's house. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s former best friend is moving out of her house after hooking up with Kylie’s half sister, Khloe Kardqshian’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Kylie Jenner’s friendship with her former bestie, Jordyn Woods, looks uncertain as the plus-sized model has moved out of Kylie’s home following claims she hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend.

Khloe Kardashian ‘Confirms’ Tristan Thompson And Jordyn Woods Cheating Claims With Cryptic Instagram Comment

Following reports that Jordyn was seen “kissing and making out” with Tristan Thompson, who shares baby daughter True with Khloe, sources claim Jordyn has packed her bags and moved back in with her mum.

Jordyn and Kylie have been best friends for five years, with Jordyn even moving in to Kylie’s mansion but their future friendship seems uncertain after these claims arose.

A source told People, “It’s been a difficult time and she’s broken up about it. She’s heading home to be with her mom.”

They added that none of the Kardashians expected this to happen, explaining, “The whole family is furious, they were blindsided.

“When they first started hearing on Monday that Tristan made out with Jordyn, no one really believed it.

“That Tristan would be inappropriate, yes everyone knows that he can’t behave, but that Jordyn would make out with him, it first seemed like a made up rumour.

“It wasn’t anything they wanted to drop, so several family members reached out to people they believed had been at the party. And they were told it was true.

“It’s all a mess now. Everyone considered Jordyn family. She was like a family member and always invited everywhere. The family helped her and wanted her to be able to have a business venture too.”

It looks like that may be the last we see of Jordyn being tight with the Kardashians, as Kylie doesn’t know what to do following the news. The source added, “Jordyn has been like Kylie’s sister. They were inseparable, and always together.

“Jordyn often helped Kylie with Stormi. Kylie was always so excited to have Jordyn around. It seems Kylie isn’t sure what to do, but it seems impossible for her to keep Jordyn around.”

> Keep Up With All The Kardashians By Downloading Our New App