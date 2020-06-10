Kylie Jenner’s Transformation Timeline: Before & After Photos And Surgery Claims

Kylie Jenner before and after: A complete transformation. Picture: Getty / Kylie Jenner/instagram

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner has changed drastically since she first appeared on the reality TV show at 10 years old – let’s take a look at her then and now.

Kylie Jenner is part of the most famous families in the world thanks to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, meaning the globe has watched the lip kit queen grow up before their eyes ever since she was young.

The little sister of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian was just 10 years old when the first series of KUWTK aired and she’s now 22 years old with a daughter of her own; Stormi, two.

Through the years, Kylie’s appearance has naturally changed but she's also often at the centre of surgery speculation – here are some before and after pictures of the star throughout her life in the spotlight....

What did Kylie Jenner look like when she was young?

Kylie Jenner looks worlds away from the woman she is now in 2009. Picture: Getty

Kylie Jenner then and now. Picture: Getty / Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Before getting lip fillers, Kylie as a teenager would often sport a more grunge-influenced style, playing with her hair in a full fringe and rocking bright coloured lipstick.

Like many of us in the noughties, Kylie was also a fan of thick kohl eyeliner and a far-over side parting.

These days, Kylie plays with her hairstyles often mixing up between black, dark brown, and occasionally blonde hair.

And as the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, of course her makeup is often bold, contoured, and well-highlighted.

When did Kylie Jenner get lip fillers?

Kylie Jenner admitted getting lip filler in 2015. Picture: PA

Kylie Jenner said in May 2018 she'd removed her lip filler. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie avoided addressing speculation about her lips for months, eventually confirming she had lip fillers in 2015 when she said: “It’s just an insecurity of mine.”

In 2018 Kylie had her fillers dissolved after avoiding getting them throughout her pregnancy and soon “fell in love” with her natural look according to Entertainment Tonight.

However, a few months after fans spotted her slightly smaller pout, she returned to getting the regular injections.

Has Kylie Jenner got veneers?

Kylie Jenner before getting veneers, in 2011. Picture: PA

Kylie got veneers at 18 years old, working with Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist Dr Kevin Sands who’s worked on Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe’s teeth as well as Kendall’s.

Porcelain veneers can cost up to $2,000 (£1,600) per tooth.

Has Kylie Jenner had plastic surgery?

Kylie Jenner is often speculated to have had a Brazilian bum lift. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie hasn’t recently addressed rumours she’s had plastic surgery, but told Paper magazine in 2015: "People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. I’m terrified! I would never. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do.”

However, a lot of fans continue to question whether she’s had a Brazilian butt lift or hip implants.

