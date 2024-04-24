Kim Kardashian Fact File: Height, Age, Net Worth, & Instagram Followers

Kim Kardashian's come a long way since her personal assistant days. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Kim Kardashian needs no introduction, a self-made billionaire and part of one of the most famous families in the world. Here are some basic stats like age, height, net worth and Instagram following that you need when navigating the world of the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian’s story from Paris Hilton’s personal assistant to the powerhouse she is today was an inspiring one. The woman really has it all, from hitting billionaire status to having a large beautiful family who starred in the reality show The Kardashians.

Kim was most recently under fire for being falsely accused of throwing her sister under the bus in her most recent Instagram post of herself, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian all on holiday in Turks and Caicos.

With a fashion label, cosmetics and fragrance company, hugely successful TV show and time to do humanitarian work, it’s no wonder fans have forgotten about the little things. Like how tall is she? How old is Kim Kardashian? What’s her net worth and how many followers does she have on Instagram? Here’s what we know.

Kim Kardashian is a self made billionaire. Picture: Getty

How tall is Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian stands at a mere 1.57 metres or 5 foot 2 inches but she is taller than her sister Kourtney who’s only 1.52 metres or 5 feet on the dot.

Khloe is the tallest of the sisters as she grew to 1.7 metres or 5 foot 10 inches, just one of the number of traits that have fuelled rumours that she might have different parentage from her sisters.

Kim Kardashian's full name is Kimberly Noel Kardashian. Picture: Getty

How old is Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian's full name is Kimberly Noel Kardashian and she was born on the 21st of October, 1980. This makes her 43 years old and a Libra.

Whether you subscribe to the zodiac or not, Libra supposedly have a very strong sense of justice, after all the sign itself is a set of scales.

This sense of justice is evident in Kim’s own personality as one of her passions in her legal career has been assisting wrongly convicted individuals get out of jail and advocating for prison reform.

Kim Kardashian is worth an estimated $1.7 billion. Picture: Getty

What’s Kim Kardashian’s net worth?

According to Forbes, Kim Kardashian is worth an estimated $1.7 billion. Her humble beginnings as Paris Hilton’s assistant were the start of her career in the show biz.

But it was her salacious sex tape with R Jay that set her on her path. Kim reportedly was paid almost $20 million for that tape and whilst it shouldn't be what people aspire to do, the tape was the main reason Kardashian is now a household name.

Kim Kardashian's company SKIMS specialised in shapewear brand. Picture: Getty

It skyrocketed her and her family into notoriety and off its back, the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians was born.

Kim’s entrepreneurial skills combined with her mom-ager, Kris Jenner's talent, is how she’s worth a cool ten-figures now. Surprisingly, most of her wealth has been earned through her shapewear business SKIMS.

According to Forbes, Skims was worth $4 billion after 2023. In 2020, Kim sold a fifth of her KKW Beauty cosmetic and fragrance brand for $200 million.

How many followers does Kim Kardashian have?

Kim Kardashian had hit 364 million followers before Taylor Swift’s latest album ‘The Tortured Poets Society’ came out on the 19th of April, 2024.

Over the following weekend, the socialite saw a drop of almost 100,000 followers now sitting at 363 million.

Taylor’s album includes a track named, ‘thanK you aIMee’, which appeared to be about Kim, you can read that theory here.

Despite her drop, Kim is still the 8th most followed person in the world behind Ariana Grande, Dwayne Johnson, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo.

