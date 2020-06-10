What Year Did Keeping Up With The Kardashians Begin And How Many Series Are There?

It's one of the longest-running reality shows ever! Picture: E!

What year did Keeping Up With The Kardashians begin and how many series are there?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is one of the most-watched and longest-running reality TV shows in history.

But what year did Kim Khloe and Kourtney begin filming the show and how many series are there?

Let's take a look...

What year did Keeping Up with the Kardashians begin?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians began in 2007!

The first series was 8 episodes long and introduced the world not only to Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian but also their brother Rob, their little sister Kylie and Kendall Jenner and their momager, Kris.

It was Kris’ idea to make the show as she knew there would be lots of ‘natural’ drama to keep viewers entertained.

She said at the time: “Everybody thinks that [my children] could create a bunch of drama in their lives, but it's something that I felt I didn't even have to think about. It would be natural."

You can say that again, Kris!

How many series are there of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?

There have been 18 series so far! And the famous family show no sign of stopping, with season 19 is due to premier in September, 2020.

The show has aired a whopping 256 episodes over the years and 5 specials, which is kind of crazy when we think of the fact we've seen every episode - more than once! Bible!

