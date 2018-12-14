Kanye West Calls Out Drake For "Threatening" Him During Feud

Kanye West has gone to Twitter to rant about about Drake. Picture: Getty

In a lengthy Twitter rant, Kanye West addressed some problems he had with Drake, which lead to him accusing Drake of personally threatening him.

The ongoing feud between Drake and Kanye West has peaked, after the 'Gold Digger' wrote over 80 posts in a flurry of messages on Twitter.

After posting about Drake's attempt to get a song cleared, Kanye claimed that Drake called him and threatened him.

Kanye West slammed Drake as a bully in a Twitter rant. Picture: Twitter

"So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect So cut the tough talk [sic]" wrote Kanye, after he accused Drake.

He also claimed that - without Kanye West - there "would never be a drake [sic]", before demanding that Drake never threatens him again.

Drake called trying to threatened me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

In several other posts, to his 28.8 million followers, Kanye labelled Drake as a bully, and claimed he was "disrespectful to all people with mental health condition"

