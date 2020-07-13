Demi Lovato Net Worth: ‘Anyone’ Singer's Fortune Revealed

Demi Lovato has a huge net worth. Picture: instagram

Demi Lovato has acquired a huge net worth over the years.

Demi Lovato has had an extremely successful showbiz career since she found fame on Camp Rock, which she recently rewatched with her boyfriend Max Ehrich.

But what is the 'Anyone' singer's net worth? Let’s take a look…

Demi Lovato Has A New Docuseries Coming To YouTube

What is Demi Lovato’s total net worth?

Demi Lovato’s net worth is reportedly $40million.

How does Demi Lovato make her money?

Demi makes money through album sales and touring.

She reportedly made a staggering $20million during the opening run of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour in 2018.

She also has a New York Times best-selling book which she released in 2013, titled ‘Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year,' which remains popular.

What endorsement deals does Demi Lovato have?

Demi has huge endorsement deals with the likes of Fabletics and Ember.

How much money was Demi Lovato paid to be a judge on The X Factor USA?

In 2012, she was reportedly paid $2million to be a judge on the USA's version of The X Factor.

