WATCH: Demi Lovato Watches Camp Rock & Is In Hysterics At 'Cringey' Moments From Disney Film

Demi Lovato has been re-watching Camp Rock after many years and laughing at some of the hilarious and cringe worthy moments from the Disney film that launched her career.

Demi Lovato's documented herself watching Camp Rock, the Disney film that launched her and The Jonas Brothers' careers after years and been in hysterics at some of the most cheesy moments from the musical movie.

Demi Lovato in hysterics watching Camp Rock in 2020. Picture: Instagram @ddlovato/ Twitter

Hunkering down with boyfriend, Max Ehrich, for a seriously nostalgic movie night, Demi documented herself cackling at some of the hilarious scenes from the 2008 movie where she played Mitchie Torres alongside The Jonas Brothers, becoming an overnight Disney star and recognisable face all over the world.

Laughing at the moment her character had a spat with Caitlyn, AKA, Alyson Stoner, she wrote, "The moment Mitchie snapped" before posting another that said "The amount of awkward f*cking things I did in this movie... I can't."

Demi Lovato laughs at the awkward moments from Camp Rock. Picture: Instagram @ddlovato

Fans can't handle the hilarity of the star watching herself back in a major full circle moment and were laughing along with Demi finding parts of the film so absurd.

They wrote: "OMG, Demi commenting while watching Camp Rock is giving me life!!" and "never thought id be witnessing demi lovato reacting to herself being on camp rock 12 years later but here we are and im enjoying it."

OMG, Demi commenting while watching Camp Rock is giving me life!! 😂 #DemiLovato pic.twitter.com/46AXFHeUFJ — I will throw hands 🤍 (@guardiansofdemi) July 12, 2020

Demi Lovato recapping the cringy parts of camp rock has put me in my grave ☠️☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/IflJqfrOAx — 💭jefa joji🗯 (@jojishii) July 13, 2020

never thought id be witnessing demi lovato reacting to herself being on camp rock 12 years later but here we are and im enjoying it — mads 👼🏾 (@tmylmrosalia) July 12, 2020

Demi also didn't hold back from ripping into her co-stars, Joe and Kevin Jonas, including the moment she and Joe dramatically sang to one another whilst other campmates were supposedly asleep in their cabins.

Proving what a long time ago the film was, there was even one number the 'Anyone' singer had absolutely no recollection of recording!

She may have found the whole thing super cringe, but she's just served people with a serious dose of nostalgia and a whole lot of hilarious commentary, next, she should re-watch all of her Sonny With A Chance episodes!

