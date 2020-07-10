Demi Lovato Asks Fans To ‘Manifest’ That Naya Rivera Is Found ‘Safe And Sound’

Demi Lovato encouraged fans to wish well for Naya Rivera. Picture: Instagram/PA

Demi Lovato is praying for the safe return of Glee star Naya Rivera, who is missing.

Demi Lovato has asked her fans to ‘manifest’ that Naya Rivera is found ‘safe and sound’.

The Glee actress was deemed to be missing following a mysterious swimming accident in Ventura County, California.

Glee Star Naya Rivera Kisses Her Son In Last Instagram Post Before She Went Missing

Her 4-year-old son was found floating alone in a rented boat on Lake Piru, but there was no sign of her.

The Ventura Co. Sheriff Twitter account confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: "The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light."

The actress’ Glee co-stars have been keeping her in their thoughts on Twitter and now Demi has called up on her fans to do the same.

She wrote: “I don’t tweet often but sometimes my tweets come true so, together let’s manifest on twitter that Naya will be found safe and sound!!

“Come on y’all! Let’s put this energy out there: they will find her healthy and alive!!”

I don’t tweet often but sometimes my tweets come true so, together let’s manifest on twitter that Naya will be found safe and sound!! Come on y’all! Let’s put this energy out there: they will find her healthy and alive!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Team Demi (@ddlovato) July 10, 2020

Demi's fans flooded the replies with messages of hope and positivity.

One wrote: "Queen of manifestation thank you!!! Naya you will be reunited healthily with your baby boy.. I shall speak it into existence."

Another added: "Naya Rivera will be found safe and sound. I refuse to believe anything different until I've heard otherwise.

"This is the time where people need to have faith. Even in the darkest of times faith and hope bring miracles.

"It's not over til it's over."

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!