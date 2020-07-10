Demi Lovato Asks Fans To ‘Manifest’ That Naya Rivera Is Found ‘Safe And Sound’

10 July 2020, 16:24

Demi Lovato encouraged fans to wish well for Naya Rivera
Demi Lovato encouraged fans to wish well for Naya Rivera. Picture: Instagram/PA

Demi Lovato is praying for the safe return of Glee star Naya Rivera, who is missing.

Demi Lovato has asked her fans to ‘manifest’ that Naya Rivera is found ‘safe and sound’.

The Glee actress was deemed to be missing following a mysterious swimming accident in Ventura County, California.

Glee Star Naya Rivera Kisses Her Son In Last Instagram Post Before She Went Missing

Her 4-year-old son was found floating alone in a rented boat on Lake Piru, but there was no sign of her.

The Ventura Co. Sheriff Twitter account confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: "The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light."

The actress’ Glee co-stars have been keeping her in their thoughts on Twitter and now Demi has called up on her fans to do the same.

She wrote: “I don’t tweet often but sometimes my tweets come true so, together let’s manifest on twitter that Naya will be found safe and sound!!

“Come on y’all! Let’s put this energy out there: they will find her healthy and alive!!”

Demi's fans flooded the replies with messages of hope and positivity.

One wrote: "Queen of manifestation thank you!!! Naya you will be reunited healthily with your baby boy.. I shall speak it into existence."

Another added: "Naya Rivera will be found safe and sound. I refuse to believe anything different until I've heard otherwise.

"This is the time where people need to have faith. Even in the darkest of times faith and hope bring miracles.

"It's not over til it's over."

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Lil Nas X responded to a troll on social media

Lil Nas X Claps Back At Homophobic Comment On Twitter

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been together for three years

5 Times Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Were Couple Goals

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber jamming together proves they're mates

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber Jamming Round A Piano Proves They're Mates Once & For All

A new Black Lives Matter mural has been painted in New York

Black Lives Matter Mural Is Painted Outside Trump Tower In Manhattan

Perrie Edwards's X Factor audition is a serious trip down memory lane

Reminiscing Little Mix's Perrie Edwards's X Factor Audition That Changed Her Life

Is there a Season 2 of Love Island Australia?

Is There A Season 2 Of Love Island Australia?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement