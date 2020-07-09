Glee Stars Pray For Naya Rivera's Safe Return As She Goes Missing In Lake

Glee cast pray for Naya Rivera's safe return after she goes missing. Picture: Instagram Naya Rivera/ Glee

Glee stars including Heather Morris are praying for Naya Rivera's safe return after she was reported missing from a boat with her four year old son.

The Glee cast are amongst those praying for Naya Rivera's safe return after she went missing from her son on Lake Piru in California and people grow increasingly worried for her safety.

Glee Star Naya Rivera Kisses Her Son In Last Instagram Post Before She Went Missing

Heather Morris, who starred alongside Naya from 2009-2015 when they played cheerleaders Brittany. S. Pierce and Santana Lopez posted a heartfelt message to Instagram, saying:

"We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home. We need your love and light."

Naya Rivera's Glee co-star Heather Morris prays for her safe return. Picture: Instagram @heatherrelizabeth

It's reported Naya rent a pontoon boat, which she and her four-year-old son Josey Hollis had sailed out into the large river on.

An alarm was raised around three hours later when the boat was seen 'drifting' and the child asleep on board.

A search is underway for the 33-year-old and there are fears for her safety are paramount as her lifejacket was reportedly found on board the boat.

Vanessa Lengies, who played Sugar Motta, wrote, "I love her. I love you. Holding you tight" whilst Harry Shum Jr. who played Mike Chang simply wrote, "praying."

I love her. I love you. Holding you tight. 🙏 — Vanessa Lengies (@littlelengies) July 9, 2020

Praying. — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) July 9, 2020

Max Adler, who played Dave Karofsky posted a series of praying emojis, and actress Tracie Thoms re-posted a message from Naya that read "make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised", writing: "Jesus...six days ago."

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Max Adler (@Mr_Max_Adler) July 9, 2020

> Download Our App For All The Latest Glee News