Glee Star Naya Rivera Kisses Her Son In Last Instagram Post Before She Went Missing

9 July 2020, 08:56

Naya Rivera is missing after swimming with her son
Naya Rivera is missing after swimming with her son. Picture: PA / Naya Rivera/Instagram

Naya Rivera posted an emotional Instagram upload of herself and her four-year-old son hours before she went missing.

Naya Rivera’s heartbreaking last Instagram picture before she was declared missing was a sweet moment with her son Josey, four.

The Glee star, 33, was reported missing after her little boy was found alone on the boat they’d hired on Lake Piru in South Carolina.

In the tender moment, Naya planted a kiss on Josey’s face as they cuddled together.

“Just the two of us,” she captioned the picture shared with her 1.9 million followers.

Naya Rivera's most recent Instagram post was titled 'just the two of us'
Naya Rivera's most recent Instagram post was titled 'just the two of us'. Picture: Naya Rivera/Instagram

The mum-of-one was soon flooded with compliments on the adorable picture, but recent comments now read: “Praying for you and your safety.”

Naya shares son Josey with her ex-husband actor Ryan Dorsey, who she divorced in 2018.

The actress, best known for playing Santana Lopez in Glee, was reported missing after going swimming with Josey after renting a pontoon boat on Lake Piru.

Josey was found asleep on the pontoon, still wearing his life jacket, after reports of a toddler alone on a boat on Wednesday, but is unharmed.

Naya Rivera starred as Santana Lopez in Glee
Naya Rivera starred as Santana Lopez in Glee. Picture: PA

He apparently told investigators he and his mum were swimming but she didn’t get back to the boat.

A search and rescue operation was undertaken at the lake but she hasn’t yet been found.

Divers have warned searching for Naya could take “several days.”

