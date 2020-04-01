Demi Lovato Brings Forward Fabletics Fashion Line Release Date And Pledges $5 From Every Item Sold Will Go To Coronavirus Frontline Workers

Demi has announced her plans to raise funds for coronavirus relief. Picture: instagram

Demi Lovato has brought forward her Fabletics clothing line to help raise money for frontline workers fighting coronavirus.

Demi Lovato has brought forward the release date of her new Fabletics clothing line and vowed that £5 from every item sold - up to a $125k total - will go to frontline workers fighting coronavirus.

She announced the news on social media, in a lengthy statement, and told her fans it was more important than ever for everyone to ‘feel empowered, invincible and strong from the inside and out’.

Ariana Grande Gave Her Blessing For Scooter Braun To Sign Demi Lovato

She captioned the post: “I’ve really been going back and forth on if this was the right time... but decided this is a time to provide inspiration for my fans at home and to help those in need.

“$5 for every item sold will provide crucial gear to frontline workers, pledging up to $125,000 now through June 30 supporting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation. #Demi4Fabletics is coming 04/02/20.”

The full post read: “I’ve been working hard behind the scenes for months on many new, exciting things - including my brand-new collection with Fabletics launching April 2 that I’ve been eager to share. Recently, we’ve watched out world change and have thought hard about holding off on the launch. After sitting down to reflect for a few days, we realised there’s no better time to inspire others with my capsule, which has always been about channeling your inner strength.

“We’ve decided to share it with you soon - with a twist: I’m pleased to announce that $5 from every item sold will provide crucial gear to frontline workers - pledging up to $125,000 now through June 30 to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation, powered by the United Nations Foundation.

“In addition to lifting up those in need right now, it’s so important for us all to feel empowered, invincible and strong from the inside out. My collection is designed to do just that - uplifting you with bold colours and amazing contouring for the biggest confidence boost. I love how these styles make you so supported when you put them on. Living an active lifestyle from home is all about wearing activewear, like comfortable leggings, bras, and tops you can wear from morning to night.”

She concluded: “I hope you’ll join me on our journey to project positivity, build inner strength, and boost each other up! This is our chance to help the people in our community who need it most during this extraordinary time.”

Demi is currently isolating with her family and new boyfriend Max Ehrich. She accidentally confirmed their romance when she stumbled into his Instagram Live earlier this week.

She told Miley Cyrus during an Instagram Live of her own: “I moved in with my family because I live in an apartment building and someone in the building tested positive, like a guest, so I had to get out.”

The singers also sent fans wild when they hinted they hooked up back in their Disney days!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Demi Lovato News