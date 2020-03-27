Ariana Grande Gave Her Blessing For Scooter Braun To Sign Demi Lovato

Ariana Grande wanted Demi Lovato on board with Scooter Braun. Picture: Getty Images

Scooter Braun's revealed he wasn't looking to sign Demi Lovato until meeting her, but needed to get Ariana Grande's blessing before she joined the 'family'.

Scooter Braun has revealed how Ariana Grande urged him to sign Demi Lovato to his management after he sought permission from his 'biggest female artist' to bring the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer on board.

The manager to stars including Justin Bieber and Tori Kelly was talking to Ashley Graham on her Pretty Big Deal podcast and revealed the details of how Demi joining their 'family' came around, admitting he only ever meant to take a meeting with the star but came away wanting to take her on.

He said: "I said I’ll take the meeting, but I’m not going to do this, we have too much going on. And I met her and I said, 'I have to do this. She’s special. I want to do it'".

The 38-year-old needed to make sure his 'two biggest female artists' would be on board with this, meaning Tori Kelly and Ariana, who decided to meet Demi to discuss it all.

"I told her I need to speak to the two big solo females we represent because I want to make sure they are OK with this."

2015 American Music Awards - Backstage And Audience. Picture: Getty

Scooter said: "Demi and Ariana went for coffee, and Ariana called me and said, 'You have to do this. I want her with us. She’s in our family. She’ll be protected, she’s my friend. I want her with us. I want you to help her.'"

"I just thought that was really, really cool and very different from what you expect in today’s music industry."

The pair have been friends since 2011, and Ari publicly supported the singer after her overdose in 2018, and her mother, Joan, making an emotional post hoping for her recovery, so it seems the stars aligned bringing them under the same management!

Ariana Grande tweets about Demi Lovato. Picture: Twitter @arianagrande

