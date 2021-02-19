Ariana Grande Worst Behavior Lyrics Explained As Positions Deluxe Drops

Ariana Grande's dropped 'Worst Behavior' amongst four additional tracks on 'Positions' deluxe and fans are so here for the NSFW tune so let's dive into the lyrics.

Ariana Grande has treated us all to 'Worst Behavior' and three other additional songs for 'Positions' deluxe and fans are rushing to claim their favourite track.

Many of which are declaring 'Worst Behaviour', the NSFW track which fits in very well amongst many of the other sexually charged tracks on the record, as theirs.

So, let's take a look at the lyrics to the song which address a mystery person Ari is looking to hang out with and show them, well, her worst behavior.

The 27-year-old first released a teaser snipper of the song on social media.

The lyrics teased the raunchy tune with the lyrics:

"I forgot to mentionI'll be there in five."

"But we don't really need to talk to much Show each other what we know."

Fans immediately knew this was going to be one of their favourite tunes and are loving Ariana's carefree attitude to singing about love and sex these days.

In the song, Ari urged her love interest: "No phone, no pics, no postin' us/ This love just ain't disposable" and seeing as she's now engaged to be married, we're pretty sure we know who she is singing about!

Worst Behavior lyrics

I've been on my worst behaviour

But baby, I don't need no saviour

I'm way outta line

But I kind of like the way I

Feel when I just don't give a f**k

And I forgot to mention

I'll be there in five



We don't really need to talk too much

Show each other what we know

I got other ways to catch you up

Couldn't do it on the phone

So can you keep it secret?



This ain't no game won't play with you

This time I know I'll stay with you

Just promise you won't say nothin'

Don't you be actin' like that, don't you be actin' like that, babe

No phone, no pics, no postin' us

This love just ain't disposable

Just take what's yours, don't run from it

Don't you be actin' like that, don't you be actin' like that, babe



Said baby it's just in my nature

To be a little troublеmaker

So wrong but so right

Know you really like thе way I

Taste when we kiss, you reminisce

But this ain't the last time

Just stay by my side



We don't really need to talk too much

Show each other what we know

I got other ways to catch you up

Couldn't do it on the phone

So can you keep it secret?



This ain't no game won't play with you

This time I know I'll stay with you

Just promise you won't say nothin'

Don't you be actin' like that, don't you be actin' like that, babe

No phone, no pics, no postin' us

This love just ain't disposable

Just take what's yours, don't run from it

Don't you be actin' like that, don't you be actin' like that, babe

