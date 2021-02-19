On Air Now
19 February 2021, 00:00 | Updated: 19 February 2021, 09:30
Ariana Grande's dropped 'Worst Behavior' amongst four additional tracks on 'Positions' deluxe and fans are so here for the NSFW tune so let's dive into the lyrics.
Ariana Grande has treated us all to 'Worst Behavior' and three other additional songs for 'Positions' deluxe and fans are rushing to claim their favourite track.
Many of which are declaring 'Worst Behaviour', the NSFW track which fits in very well amongst many of the other sexually charged tracks on the record, as theirs.
So, let's take a look at the lyrics to the song which address a mystery person Ari is looking to hang out with and show them, well, her worst behavior.
Listen To The New Songs On Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Deluxe Edition
The 27-year-old first released a teaser snipper of the song on social media.
The lyrics teased the raunchy tune with the lyrics:
"I forgot to mentionI'll be there in five."
"But we don't really need to talk to much Show each other what we know."
Fans immediately knew this was going to be one of their favourite tunes and are loving Ariana's carefree attitude to singing about love and sex these days.
In the song, Ari urged her love interest: "No phone, no pics, no postin' us/ This love just ain't disposable" and seeing as she's now engaged to be married, we're pretty sure we know who she is singing about!
I've been on my worst behaviour
But baby, I don't need no saviour
I'm way outta line
But I kind of like the way I
Feel when I just don't give a f**k
And I forgot to mention
I'll be there in five
We don't really need to talk too much
Show each other what we know
I got other ways to catch you up
Couldn't do it on the phone
So can you keep it secret?
This ain't no game won't play with you
This time I know I'll stay with you
Just promise you won't say nothin'
Don't you be actin' like that, don't you be actin' like that, babe
No phone, no pics, no postin' us
This love just ain't disposable
Just take what's yours, don't run from it
Don't you be actin' like that, don't you be actin' like that, babe
Said baby it's just in my nature
To be a little troublеmaker
So wrong but so right
Know you really like thе way I
Taste when we kiss, you reminisce
But this ain't the last time
Just stay by my side
We don't really need to talk too much
Show each other what we know
I got other ways to catch you up
Couldn't do it on the phone
So can you keep it secret?
This ain't no game won't play with you
This time I know I'll stay with you
Just promise you won't say nothin'
Don't you be actin' like that, don't you be actin' like that, babe
No phone, no pics, no postin' us
This love just ain't disposable
Just take what's yours, don't run from it
Don't you be actin' like that, don't you be actin' like that, babe
