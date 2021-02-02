Ariana Grande Has 4 New Songs On ‘Positions’ Deluxe Album

2 February 2021, 10:39

Ariana Grande has four new songs on the 'Positions' deluxe album
Ariana Grande has four new songs on the 'Positions' deluxe album. Picture: Getty / Ariana Grande/Twitter
Can you work out the names of the new songs on Ariana Grande’s deluxe edition of album ‘Positions’?

Three months after single-handedly saving 2020 with album ‘Positions’, Ariana Grande is gifting fans four brand new songs with a deluxe version of the EP.

As well as adding the ‘34+35’ remix featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, four new tracks are joining the track list.

Which Ariana Grande Music Video Will We Get Next? Clues From 'POV' To 'Motive'

Ari posted a picture of the new list of songs on Twitter, alongside the caption "happy february" with tracks 15, 16, 18 and 19 crossed out.

Ariana also teased a new music video for '34+35'
Ariana also teased a new music video for '34+35'. Picture: Ariana Grande/Twitter

Fans have been trying to figure out the words behind the scribbles ever since, with a few adamant they can see ‘Dua Lipa’ and some insisting a Miley Cyrus collaboration is coming.

“I swear I read Lipa,” replied one fan, revealing their hilarious Photoshop skills.

“Mileyana collab coming,” predicted another.

Ariana Grande released 'Positions' in October
Ariana Grande released 'Positions' in October. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Another follower insisted they can see BTS on there too, but it looks like wishful thinking to us.

Ari also shared pictures from what looks like a music video, of a vintage TV screen and a mirror with her, Doja, and Megan’s names on.

In November Ariana released the music video for ‘34+35’, but it seems she’s got something else cooking up.

