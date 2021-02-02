Ariana Grande Has 4 New Songs On ‘Positions’ Deluxe Album

Ariana Grande has four new songs on the 'Positions' deluxe album. Picture: Getty / Ariana Grande/Twitter

By Capital FM

Can you work out the names of the new songs on Ariana Grande’s deluxe edition of album ‘Positions’?

Three months after single-handedly saving 2020 with album ‘Positions’, Ariana Grande is gifting fans four brand new songs with a deluxe version of the EP.

As well as adding the ‘34+35’ remix featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, four new tracks are joining the track list.

Ari posted a picture of the new list of songs on Twitter, alongside the caption "happy february" with tracks 15, 16, 18 and 19 crossed out.

Ariana also teased a new music video for '34+35'. Picture: Ariana Grande/Twitter

Fans have been trying to figure out the words behind the scribbles ever since, with a few adamant they can see ‘Dua Lipa’ and some insisting a Miley Cyrus collaboration is coming.

“I swear I read Lipa,” replied one fan, revealing their hilarious Photoshop skills.

“Mileyana collab coming,” predicted another.

mileyana collab coming — 🐈‍⬛ (@BARBSWAE) February 2, 2021

Ariana Grande released 'Positions' in October. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Another follower insisted they can see BTS on there too, but it looks like wishful thinking to us.

Ari also shared pictures from what looks like a music video, of a vintage TV screen and a mirror with her, Doja, and Megan’s names on.

In November Ariana released the music video for ‘34+35’, but it seems she’s got something else cooking up.

