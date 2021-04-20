Ariana Grande & The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Remix Have Fans So Excited

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande's next musical collab is 'Save Your Tears' remix. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @arianagrande

Ariana Grande is jumping on a remix of The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' and fans are already so hyped for the iconic singer's next duet.

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande have another collaboration on the way as Ari announced she is jumping on a remix of Abel Tesfaye's track 'Save Your Tears', teasing the duet on Instagram and sending fans into a meltdown in the process!

Ari posted a very small snippet of what is to come and for anyone who knows the pair well, it's going to be harmonies, riffs and incredible high notes for days- which goes some way to explaining everyone's excitement!

So, let's look at some of people's best reactions to the iconic duo returning to the scene once more...

Ariana Grande Album Collaborations: All The Rumours From The Weeknd, To BTS & BLACKPINK

Ari or Abel, which part to sing?!

As always we can expect some major vocal moments when their duet drops and fans can't decide which part they'll be singing, Ari's softer notes or The Weeknd's darker and moodier side...

This, as any fan will know, is by no means the first time the stars have teamed up on tracks, with their musical relationship dating back years to 2014 with their iconic tune 'Love Me Harder'.

More recently, The Weeknd appeared on Ari's 2020 album 'Positions' on track 'Off The Table'.

me singing both the weeknd and ariana’s parts in save your tears remix pic.twitter.com/64bKj5pr40 — ivan💧 (@remtoheaven) April 19, 2021

The dream team are back

One fan summed up the news of their collab extremely well.

They wrote: "ariana & the weeknd are highkey the dream team."

"Each of their collaborations are god tier & this save your tears remix is like icing on the cake."

As unforgettable musical duos go, these two are definitely up there as two of the best.

ariana & the weeknd are highkey the dream team. each of their collaborations are god tier & this save your tears remix is like icing on the cake — caleb ⁶𓅓 (@imaginetears) April 19, 2021

The Weeknd recently performed at the SuperBowl halftime show and everyone got seriously excited he would bring out Ari as a special guest- only to be disappointment when this didn't materialise.

So, is this their way of making it up to all of us?

We hope so!

Rumour has it the remix will drop Friday 23rd April.

that ari and weeknd snippet was such a tease lol — ariana grande stan account (@youFamousEnough) April 19, 2021

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital