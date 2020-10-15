Ariana Grande Album Collaborations: All The Rumours From The Weeknd, To BTS & BLACKPINK

Ariana Grande's new album is coming! But who has she collaborated with? Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande's sixth studio album is coming! Here's all the rumoured collaborations...

Ariana Grande sent the internet into meltdown when she announced she is dropping a new album ‘this month’.

Fans are now wondering who the 'Sweetener’ singer will collaborate with on the upcoming record.

Ariana Grande's fans are praying for a BTS collaboration. Picture: instagram

Here’s a look at all of the rumours…

BTS

Rumours that Ariana has teamed up with BTS for a song have been swirling since 2019, but fans have been taking to Twitter to say they are ‘not prepared’ for it to actually happen. Can you imagine?! We would literally die.

The Weeknd

Ariana and The Weeknd collaborated back in 2014 on the absolute bop that is ‘Love Me Harder,’ and fans are convinced they’ve joined forces again for AG6.

The Weeknd retweeted Ariana’s album announcement so we’re feeling hopeful!

Doja Cat

Ariana confirmed back in May that she recorded a song with Doja Cat and said she was saving it ‘for whenever it’s time again to drop’.

She told Zane Lowe on Beats 1: “I love [Doja Cat]. I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song, that I want to save for whenever it's time again to drop.

"I love her so much; I love her personality, I love what she brings to the table musically. She's just such a breath of fresh air. I think she's brilliant and so talented.”

Could we BE any more excited?!

Ariana confirmed she'd recorded a song with Doja Cat earlier this year. Picture: instagram

BLACKPINK

When a fan asked Ari on Twitter if she’d ‘ever collab with BLACKPINK’ earlier this year, she replied: “Yes, but I would probably pass out.”

Ariana’s manager, Scooter Braun, then liked a string of comments about making the collab happen, so we’ve got a feeling this one could be in the bag!

