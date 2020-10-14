Ariana Grande Confirms New Album Will Be Released In A Matter Of Days

14 October 2020, 17:24

Ariana Grande's new album is days away
Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande is dropping her new album this month – and fans are freaking out.

Ariana Grande has been working on her new album, dubbed AG6, pretty much the whole of 2020 and she’s finally confirmed it will be released in a matter of days.

That’s right, Ariana is blessing us with new music in less than two and a half weeks.

She tweeted: “I can’t wait to give u my album this month.”

Ariana Grande has spent 2020 making new music
Picture: Getty

Arianators are screaming over Twitter at the announcement, mostly with: “THIS MONTH?”

“Why did I think this was a troll acc,” one person quickly replied.

“Ariana don’t mess,” tweeted another.

Ari’s bombshell comes days after her songwriter Tayla Parx confirmed AG6 was complete.

She told Business Insider: "The 'Thank U, Next' crew did get back together over quarantine — after like, five COVID tests, literally. We just kind of let it happen naturally, same way as the last album.

"I can tell you she's made, yet again, another evolution.

"I'm excited for her to tell you guys just more about where her head was at with this project, because it truly is incredible."

Ari spent most of 2019 touring and this year she landed a new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, and spent most of lockdown at her home studio songwriting – as well as protesting against social injustice.

We can’t wait to hear her new era!

