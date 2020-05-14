WATCH: Ariana Grande Confirms Unreleased Doja Cat Collaboration

Ariana Grande confirmed that she is planning on dropping unreleased collaboration with the 'Say So' star soon.

Ariana Grande has been teasing her fans with new music, as she quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic. The '7 rings' singer shared photos of herself from her home studio.

Now, Arianators have been left in a frenzy after she confirmed that she is planning on releasing a collaboration with Doja Cat.

> Ariana Grande Recreates Adam Sandler's The Waterboy Scene Whilst Isolating

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Beats 1, Ariana said "I love [Doja Cat]. I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song, that I want to save for whenever it's time again to drop.

"I love her so much; I love her personality, I love what she brings to the table musically. She's just such a breath of fresh air. I think she's brilliant and so talented," said Ariana.

According to Ariana, she wrote the song and sent it to the 'Say So' singer, only for Doja Cat to send a video response the day after of her twerking so hard, her wig fell off.

She went on to praise the collaboration as her "favourite so far", as she told Beats 1 "I was like, 'Take as many bars as you want. Do it. If you're inspired to say stuff, let's go.' And so she just goes off on it, and it's so much fun, and I love it."

> Ariana Grande Becomes Real Life Megara For 'I Won't Say I'm In Love' Hercules Performance!

Recently Ariana Grande teamed up with another fellow chart-topper, Justin Bieber, on their charity single, 'Stuck with U', which will see profits benefit First Responders Children's Fund.

The 'thank u, next' pop star said she chose to record the song to help people and make them feel less alone; "We wanted to put music out because music is the thing that makes people feel good. It's the thing that speaks most to people's spirits and we just wanted to lift them. "

> Watch Ariana Grande's #BestOfCapitalSTB Performance Over On Our App