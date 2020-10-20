Are Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Engaged?

Are Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez engaged? Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Ariana Grande is not shy of showing off boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, to the world. Are the pair engaged and

Ariana Grande has been in a relationship with real estate boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, since early 2020 (that we know of) and the pair are super-loved up and going from strength to strength.

The singer has even dropped an NSFW album, 'Positions' all about how they're...ahem... spending their lockdown, all of which has people asking if there's an engagement on the horizon?

Ariana Grande Shares First Selfie With Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Are Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez engaged?

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez spent lockdown together in LA. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

As far as we know, Ariana and Dalton are not engaged, having only been in a relationship less than a year, choosing to keep their relationship private, only posting a few snaps together to social media.

However, as though of you who know Ari, this hasn't stopped her saying 'yes' to a proposal in just a matter of months before, becoming engaged to SNL comedian Pete Davidson after just a month of dating, in true celebrity spirit.

Seeing as that engagement didn't last too long, it isn't surprising the 27-year-old is taking her relationship with Dalton one step at a time and as someone who isn't in the spotlight, it's proving a little easier to keep things low-key this time around.

it appears ariana and dalton are engaged!! congrats to the happy couple!! 💍🤍 pic.twitter.com/Im7Lnep2HR — allan (fan acc) ❀ (@piggybarkbutera) May 15, 2020

Does this stop fans speculating?

Absolutely not.

Whenever Ari posts to her hundreds of millions of followers, people are always dissecting every little thing they see, including a big rock perched on her finger an in Instagram story posted in May- which was quickly dissproved to be an enagegment ring.

Firstly, the 'Boyfriend' singer was wearing it on the wrong finger and secondly, guys, hello, have you not listened to '7 rings'?

She and her closest pals all have matching Tiffany rings, plus she's a multi-millionnaire, so, seeing her with a diamond is as surprising as seeing her driving around town in a Ferrari.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News