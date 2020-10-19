Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez’s Cutest Moments In Pictures

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are couple goals in these sweet snaps! Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande and boyfriend Dalton Gomez's cutest picture moments will melt your heart.

Ariana Grande tries to keep her relationship with boyfriend Dalton Gomez on the down low.

However, we’re hoping we’ll get some insight into their super private relationship on her upcoming album ‘Positions’.

Why Ariana Grande Is Releasing Her New Album ‘Positions’

Ariana Grande looks happier than ever and it could be thanks to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez. Picture: instagram

The ‘Toxic Love’ singer, who confirmed she was dating the real estate agent in the ‘Stuck With U’ music video earlier this year, and then with a selfie, may like to keep tight-lipped when it comes to her boyfriend, but she’s happy to share loved-up snaps with him on the gram, letting us all know she’s more loved-up than ever.

Here’s a look at their cutest moments in pictures…

Ariana and Dalton’s first selfie together

On 25 June, Ariana shared an adorable selfie of herself with Dalton on Instagram, days before her birthday.

Just look how cute they look together!

Ariana Grande made her relationship with Dalton Gomez 'Instagram Official' earlier this year. Picture: instagram

Ariana and Dalton kiss at her ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ themed birthday party

On 26 June, Ariana shared two images from her stunning party.

The first one showed Dalton planting a kiss on her cheek and a second, black-and-white image showed them having a big, birthday smooch!

Ariana and Dalton looked super in love at her birthday party. Picture: instagram

Dalton’s birthday post

On 7 August, Ariana shared a carousel on Instagram, which she captioned: “hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days. i love you.”

The post included several cute snaps taken on their romantic holiday to Utah.

Ariana and Dalton went on a romantic trip earlier this year. Picture: instagram

