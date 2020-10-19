Why Ariana Grande Is Releasing Her New Album ‘Positions’

Ariana's new album is coming! Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande’s new album ‘Positions’ is dropping on 30 October and we have no choice but to Stan!

Ariana Grande is gearing up for the release of her new album, ‘Positions,’ which was previously dubbed ‘AG6’.

The 'Boyfriend’ star, who is in a relationship with Dalton Gomez, shocked fans when she casually announced that she would be dropping it ‘this month’ and then revealed the title and release date on her official website. (Don’t mind us, just still having a little heat attack over here).

Ariana Grande Confirms Fan-Favourite 'Nasty' Will Be Released On Upcoming Sixth Album

Ariana Grande is gearing up for the release of her new album. Picture: instagram

The record, which will reportedly include collaborations with The Weeknd and Doja Cat, will be her sixth studio album.

Ari famously dropped two albums in the space of six months in the shape of ‘Sweetener’ and ‘Thank U, Next,’ and now she’s ready to feed us again!

She’s previously spoken about how she wants to put out music ‘the way that a rapper does,’ despite being ‘pop woman’.

“My dream has always been to be — obviously not a rapper, but, like, to put out music in the way that a rapper does,” she told Rolling Stone.

“I feel like there are certain standards that pop women are held to that men aren’t.

“We have to do the teaser before the single, then do the single, and wait to do the preorder, and radio has to impact before the video, and we have to do the discount on this day, and all this s**t.

“It’s just like, ‘Bruh, I just want to f*****g talk to my fans and sing and write music and drop it the way these boys do.

“Why do they get to make records like that and I don’t?

“So I do and I did and I am, and I will continue to.”

You tell em, sis! We are not worthy.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News