Ariana Grande’s Album Announcement Has Fans Hailing October ‘The Best Month Of 2020’

Ariana Grande's fans had the best response to her album announcement. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande might just save 2020 by dropping her new album before the end of October.

Days before the release date of her new album, Ariana Grande surprised her fans by announcing it’s “coming this month.”

Ariana Grande’s Sixth Album 'AG6' Confirmed: Release Date And All The Details So Far

Ari kept updates on her new album low-key for months after revealing she was working on new music, giving fans a snippet of some vocals to cling onto in the meantime.

Ariana Grande has been working on new music in quarantine. Picture: Getty

After dropping the bombshell news her next EP is coming in a matter of days, Arianators hailed October ‘the best month of 2020’.

One fan tweeted: “New studies show that Zayn Malik's new song "Better" and Ariana Grande's new album, has what it takes to save 2020!”

Another accurately summarised: “Ariana Grande just announced a new album and i think it’s the remedy 2020 needs.”

SHE BREATHED ITS HAPPENING ARITAN IS COMING %¨D%SKFD — au (@minyoongiprint) October 14, 2020

ariana grande: *announces a new album*



the whole world: pic.twitter.com/HeYuv458tv — 𝐈𝐕𝐘 (@aestyjuv) October 14, 2020

new studies show that Zayn Malik's new song "Better" and Ariana Grande's new album, has what it takes to save 2020! — krystal (@ZYNSDAYA) October 14, 2020

DID YOU JUST SAY THIS MONTH?? OMG pic.twitter.com/lnPxf0qJQr — phia✰ (@tbslonelyheartt) October 14, 2020

Going to sleep happy knowing Ariana Grande’s new album is out this month pic.twitter.com/wkFqudb5Y5 — LizzyT (@Lizzylikesleep) October 14, 2020

Ariana Grande just announced a new album and i think it’s the remedy 2020 needs pic.twitter.com/CWXZK6M7Zv — Bᴇʏᴏɴᴄᴇ’s Cʜɪʟᴅ (@InMyNewEra) October 14, 2020

WAIT WTFFF ITS REAL ARIANAAAAAAA — emrah 💍 (fan account) (@skinnysel) October 14, 2020

In the meantime, fans are speculating about who might feature on the album, with The Weeknd a strong contender after he retweeted Ari’s release announcement.

She also appeared to confirm fan favourite ‘Nasty’ will be on the track list after liking a fan’s tweet.

The pop sensation is yet to confirm a release date, but we can imagine she’ll drop the album without warning.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Ariana Grande News