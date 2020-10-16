Ariana Grande Confirms Fan-Favourite 'Nasty' Will Be Released On Upcoming Sixth Album

Ariana Grande hints 'Nasty' will be released on upcoming AG6. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Ariana Grande has confirmed unreleased fan-favourite track 'Nasty' will officially be released on her upcoming sixth album, which is coming this moth.

Ariana Grande has pretty much confirmed we're getting unreleased but fan-favourite track 'Nasty' on her upcoming sixth album she announced is coming this month and in doing so, broke the internet clean in half.

After the biggest mic drop moment of 2020, tweeting "I can't wait to give you my album this month", the superstar went on a 'liking' spree, dropping a like on one such fan asking if they were finally going get the official for 'Nasty'.

Her album drop announcement reached well over 1m likes within 24 hours of her posting it, so it's safe to say people (we are people) are beyond ready for the record.

Ariana Grande likes tweet asking if she's releasing 'Nasty'. Picture: Twitter @arianagrande

Fans were overjoyed and talking amongst themselves they managed to get a confirmation out of the 'breathin' singer with a whole lot of caps lock being used.

One fan wrote: "SHE LEGIT JUST CONFIRMED WE GONNA BE HAVING NASTY ON THE ALBUM."

Another said: "STOP U JUST CONFIRMED IT FOR US AHAHANAH THANK U."

Ari and her fans have a seriously unique and hilarious relationship as fans often demand things from the singer, taking nothing less than a 'yes' for an answer, and quite honestly, it often works, with this as a prime example.

The 27-year-old often jokes for them to back off, but is secretly always taking their critique and wishes on board.

One fan perfectly demonstrated this no-nonsense attitude, writing: "we better b or ill throw a tantrum."

The 45 teaser to the song was dropped in March 2020 and fans quickly became obsessed with it and wondered if it would make it to the record.

Although we only have less than a minute, the lyrics point to a pretty explicit tune with Ari singing all about wanting to get down and dirty with someone.

Give it to us, we are ready.

Lyrics below!

'Nasty' lyrics

You got me all up in my feels

In all kind of ways

I be tryna wait but lately, I just wanna keep it real (Real)

No more playin' safe

Let's take it all the way

I'm just sayin'



[Pre-Chorus]

I just wanna make time for ya

Swear it's just right for ya

Like this p*ssy designed for ya

Ten outta five on ya

Know I would stand on the line for ya

Bet I look nice on you (Yeah)

Open my mind for ya (Yeah)



[Chorus]

Don't wanna wait on it, tonight I wanna get nasty (Yeah, yeah)

What you waitin' for? (What you waitin' for?)

What you waitin' for?

