Ariana Grande Confirms Fan-Favourite 'Nasty' Will Be Released On Upcoming Sixth Album
16 October 2020, 14:41
Ariana Grande has confirmed unreleased fan-favourite track 'Nasty' will officially be released on her upcoming sixth album, which is coming this moth.
Ariana Grande has pretty much confirmed we're getting unreleased but fan-favourite track 'Nasty' on her upcoming sixth album she announced is coming this month and in doing so, broke the internet clean in half.
After the biggest mic drop moment of 2020, tweeting "I can't wait to give you my album this month", the superstar went on a 'liking' spree, dropping a like on one such fan asking if they were finally going get the official for 'Nasty'.
Her album drop announcement reached well over 1m likes within 24 hours of her posting it, so it's safe to say people (we are people) are beyond ready for the record.
Fans were overjoyed and talking amongst themselves they managed to get a confirmation out of the 'breathin' singer with a whole lot of caps lock being used.
One fan wrote: "SHE LEGIT JUST CONFIRMED WE GONNA BE HAVING NASTY ON THE ALBUM."
Another said: "STOP U JUST CONFIRMED IT FOR US AHAHANAH THANK U."
SHE LEGIT JUST CONFIRMED WE GONNA BE HAVING NASTY ON THE ALBUM— 🤍olivia🤍 (@Olivia808800) October 14, 2020
STOP U JUST CONFIRMED IT FOR US AHAHANAH THANK U— nikki; (@arionigrandes) October 14, 2020
Ari and her fans have a seriously unique and hilarious relationship as fans often demand things from the singer, taking nothing less than a 'yes' for an answer, and quite honestly, it often works, with this as a prime example.
The 27-year-old often jokes for them to back off, but is secretly always taking their critique and wishes on board.
One fan perfectly demonstrated this no-nonsense attitude, writing: "we better b or ill throw a tantrum."
we better b or ill throw a tantrum— mia🐄 (@miacericola) October 14, 2020
The 45 teaser to the song was dropped in March 2020 and fans quickly became obsessed with it and wondered if it would make it to the record.
Although we only have less than a minute, the lyrics point to a pretty explicit tune with Ari singing all about wanting to get down and dirty with someone.
Give it to us, we are ready.
Lyrics below!
'Nasty' lyrics
You got me all up in my feels
In all kind of ways
I be tryna wait but lately, I just wanna keep it real (Real)
No more playin' safe
Let's take it all the way
I'm just sayin'
[Pre-Chorus]
I just wanna make time for ya
Swear it's just right for ya
Like this p*ssy designed for ya
Ten outta five on ya
Know I would stand on the line for ya
Bet I look nice on you (Yeah)
Open my mind for ya (Yeah)
[Chorus]
Don't wanna wait on it, tonight I wanna get nasty (Yeah, yeah)
What you waitin' for? (What you waitin' for?)
What you waitin' for?
