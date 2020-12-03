Ariana Grande Posts Rare Intimate Snap Kissing Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Fans happy to see Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez so happy together. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Ariana Grande's latest Instagram photo dump includes some very loved-up snaps of her smooching boyfriend, Dalton Gomez and fans couldn't be happier to see it.

Ariana Grande is no longer shying away from showing her relationship with Dalton Gomez to the world posting a rare, intimate snap of them kissing, showing just how strong they are as a couple.

Ariana Grande's Songs And Lyrics About Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Posting a series of snaps to her 208 million followers, Ari updated fans about her much-loved dogs, including Toulouse and her 2020 Christmas decorations which are already up.

Snuck in the middle of all the snaps is a very close-up shot of Ari kissing her real estate beau, Dalton!

Ariana Grande kisses boyfriend in rare Instagram snap. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

In another snap on the carousel, Dalton snuggles up to Myron, Mac Miller's dog Ariana gladly adopted upon his tragic death in 2018.

These snaps fill us, and fans with so much joy, who rushed to drop comments about how much 'happiness' is in these pictures.

One person wrote: "the happiness radiating through these."

Another said: "y’all are so cute...pls adopt me."

Honestly, same.

Dalton Gomez snuggles Myron in latest Instagram. Picture: Instagram @daltongomez

The singer has been slowly opening up about her relationship with Dalton, especially in the latter part of 2020, where she's posted the odd photo of them smooching either by the pool of her very expensive new LA pad, or on a romantic getaway they took.

Ariana Grande has been opening up about her relationship with Dalton. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Following her short-lived relationship and engagement to SNL comedian, Pete Davidson, which came to an end in 2018, Ari has unsurprisingly been more guarded with her personal life and relationships.

However, it looks like her romance with Dalton is the real deal and so she's becoming less fearful of telling everyone about it- and fans are loving seeing more of the singer's life.

