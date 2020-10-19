Everything We Want From Ariana Grande & The Weeknd’s New Collab ‘Toxic Love’

19 October 2020, 15:28

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have a new song titled 'Toxic Love'. Here's everything we want from their collaboration.
Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have a new song titled 'Toxic Love'. Here's everything we want from their collaboration. Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande has reportedly teamed up with The Weeknd on a song titled ‘Toxic Love’ which will feature on her new album ‘Positions’.

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have shown us what heaven sounds like before in the form of their 2014 bop ‘Love Me Harder,’ and now they’re set to do it again.

The megastars have reportedly teamed up on a track called ‘Toxic Love’ which will be the lead single on Ariana’s highly-anticipated sixth studio album, ‘Positions’.

Why Ariana Grande Is Releasing Her New Album ‘Positions’

Ariana's collaboration with The Weeknd will feature on her new album 'Positions'.
Ariana's collaboration with The Weeknd will feature on her new album 'Positions'. Picture: instagram

Here’s everything we want from their collaboration…

A music video

Both Ariana and The Weeknd go big on all of their music videos, so we’re expecting big things!

We want both of them together (social distanced, of course) and we want a feature-length movie. Please and thanks.

Stunning harmonies

Ariana and The Weeknd have two of the most silky smooth voices in the business, so we’re expecting flawless harmonies, ad libs and whistle notes aplenty.

Deep lyrics

Both artists are excellent song writers who aren’t afraid to ope up about their experiences with love and loss so we’re hoping for some deep, meaningful lyrics.

Ariana has certainly had her fair share of ‘toxic’ relationships, which she’s opened up about in the past and so has The Weeknd.

A live performance

Coronavirus has robbed us of many things this year, but we are praying we still get a live performance of this new bop from Ari and Abel!

Who could forget that time they brought the house down at the AMAs?!

