Ariana Grande Is Engaged To Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are engaged. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande has revealed she is engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez, with a beautiful diamond ring to prove she's officially a fiancée.

Ariana Grande and boyfriend Dalton Gomez are engaged after almost a whole year of dating.

Ari took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to share the news she's now a fiancée, showing off the incredible diamond ring in a series of pictures.

Ariana Grande Excuse Me, I Love You Tour Movie: From Release Date To Trailers – Everything We Know About The Film

“Forever n then some [sic],” she captioned the adorable pictures.

Ariana Grande and boyfriend Dalton Gomez are engaged. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

As well as a series of selfies, Ari posted a couple of photos of her and Dalton lying on the floor with his arm around her, showing just how happy she is.

The diamond ring is a talking point of its own, with a small, elegant pearl on the side of an oval diamond which no doubt cost thousands.

Ariana and Dalton started dating at the start of 2020, with their romance being let slip when they were papped kissing in a bar outside of LA.

The couple quickly moved in together during quarantine and Dalton soon became part of Ari's circle of close friends.

Ariana Grande's boyfriend Dalton Gomez moved in with her during quarantine. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande's diamond ring has a stunning pearl alongside it. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

The 'Thank U, Next' singer is known for keeping her personal life out of the spotlight but that hasn't stopped her sharing pictures of her and Dalton looking totally loved up all over Instagram.

Ari was previously engaged to ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson but they were only together for a few months, splitting shortly after the death of her ex Mac Miller.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News