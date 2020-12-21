What Does Dalton Gomez Do & What Is His Job? Inside Ariana Grande's Fiancé's Life!

What does Ariana Grande's fiancé Dalton Gomez do for a living? Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Ariana Grande is engaged to Dalton Gomez- so what does the singer's fiancé do for a living and how has he amassed reported millions in his job field? Let's find out!

Ariana Grande is officially engaged after Dalton Gomez got down on one knee and popped the question to the 'Positions' singer but many aren't familiar with him or what he does.

So, now Ariana's man is here for good, let's take a look inside Dalton's life, enormous net worth and successful career he's hadl, all by the age of 25.

Is Dalton Gomez Related To Selena Gomez?

What does Dalton Gomez do for a living- what is his job?

Dalton Gomez proposed to Ariana with an incredible diamond and pearl engagement ring. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Dalton Gomez is a luxury real estate agent born and raised in California and despite only working at the job for five years has seen incredible success, working with A-list buyers and has sold multi-million dollar homes.

The company he works for, Aaron Kirkman Group describe him in very high regard.

They said: "Mr. Gomez holds one of the largest rolodexes of A-list buyers and is already connecting many high profile deals across the city."

"Highly sought after for his extensive knowledge in the fields of significant architecture and luxury estates, he is quickly becoming an industry titan."

Dalton has sold various multimillion dollar homes and has other celebrity friends including Miley Cyrus- so it appears he'll fit right into Ari's A-lister lifestyle!

Did Dalton Gomez help Ariana Grande buy her LA mansion?

Dalton Gomez is a luxury real estate agent. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

In 2020 Ariana bought and moved into an extremely expensive luxury pad in the Hollywood Hills and is it not known whether Dalton had anything to do with the purchase.

Either way, the pair spent lockdown living there together and continue to do so now they're engaged.

With Ariana's enormous property portfolio, we're sure she'll be looking to add to it with Dalton's expertise!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Ariana Grande News