Ariana Grande ‘Headed For Divorce’ After Reportedly Splitting From Husband Of Two Years Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is said to be headed for a divorce with Dalton Gomez. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande is said to be getting a divorce from her husband Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage.

Ariana Grande is reportedly ‘headed for a divorce’ from her husband Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage.

Rumours that the couple had separated first began after she was spotted at Wimbledon over the weekend without her wedding ring, and now a source has told TMZ that the pop star and her beau have been separated since January.

A source told the publication that they tried to reconcile a few months back but it ‘failed’.

Ariana has been busy in London filming Wicked, but she and Dalton have apparently been ‘having marriage problems’ since before that.

Ariana Grande was spotted without her wedding ring at the weekend. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande is said to be divorcing Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

However, the source went on to say that they’re still good friends and ‘still talk on the phone regularly’, but the marriage is said to be done.

Meanwhile, an insider told PageSix: “They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

Dalton is said to have visited Ariana on the set of her upcoming movie in an attempt to save the marriage but “it didn’t work out,” added the insider.

“They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process,” they added, “And their friends and families have been trying to protect them.”

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in 2021. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez reportedly separated in January this year. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

The ‘7 rings’ songstress, 30, secretly married her real estate agent beau, 28, in a private ceremony in May 2021 six months after getting engaged.

They began dating in January 2020 and ended up quarantining together over lockdown, where they grew close.

Ariana is yet to publicly address the reports.

