What Is Dalton Gomez’s Net Worth? Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend’s Real Estate Fortune Revealed

Dalton Gomez has amassed a huge net worth working in real estate. Picture: instagram

What is Dalton Gomez’s net worth? Let’s take a look at Ariana Grande’s boyfriend’s huge fortune…

Dalton Gomez is the boyfriend of ‘Positions’ singer Ariana Grande.

Although the reportedly engaged couple have shared a few cute pictures with fans, they tend to keep details of their relationship on the down low and Dalton has a private Instagram.

Dalton Gomez has a huge net worth. Picture: instagram

However, we know that he’s a real estate agent and that he has a string of celebrity friends, including Miley Cyrus.

But what’s his net worth? Let’s take a look…

What is Dalton Gomez’s net worth?

Dalton Gomez’s net worth is reportedly $20million!

This huge amount is down to a successful career in real estate.

According to reports, his previous listings have been sold for $1.9million to £12.5million.

He currently works as the sole buyers agent for Aaron Kirman Group and he is a ‘5 year veteran of the Luxury Real Estate Market,’ according to the company’s website.

He also ‘holds one of the largest rolodexes of A-list buyers and is already connecting many high profile deals across the city’ of LA.

