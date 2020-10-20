Is Dalton Gomez Related To Selena Gomez?

20 October 2020, 17:03

Is Dalton Gomez related to Selena Gomez? Is he her brother?
Is Dalton Gomez related to Selena Gomez? Is he her brother? Picture: Ariana Grande/Selena Gomez/Instagram

Dalton Gomez is the boyfriend of Ariana Grande. But is he related to another megastar in the form of Selena Gomez?

Is Dalton Gomez related to Selena Gomez? That's the question everyone is asking about the real estate agent who is in a relationship with Ariana Grande (who is currently gearing up for the release of her sixth studio albumPositions,' eeek!)

The 27-year-old, who fans are convinced is engaged to the ‘Toxic Love’ singer, likes to keep a low profile and has a private Instagram account - so we don’t know much about him.

Ariana Grande Shares First Selfie With Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

However, that’s not stopped people from trying to work out if he’s related to the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer, due to their matching surnames.

Is Dalton Selena’s brother? Let’s take a look…

Is Dalton Gomez related to Selena Gomez?

No. Dalton and Selena are not related and he is not her brother. The pair just happen to have the same surname.

Despite not being related to any pop stars, Dalton does spend a lot of his time hanging out with them and has been photographed partying with the likes of Miley Cyrus over the years.

Does Dalton Gomez have a famous family?

No. Dalton's family are not famous but he does have a brother, named Dakota, who is a tattoo artist and inked the likes of Noah Cyrus.

Who are Dalton Gomez's parents?

It is unclear who Dalton Gomez's parents are. As we said, he likes to keep a low profile.

