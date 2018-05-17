Breaking: Mac Miller Arrested Just Days After Ariana Grande Split

17 May 2018, 16:03

Mac Miller Ariana Grande

The rapper fled the scene.

Mac Miller has been arrested for Driving Under the Influence in Los Angeles after his car hit a power pole in the San Fernando Valley.

Ariana Grande And Mac Miller Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

The rapper, who only recently split from Ariana Grande, was locked up according to TMZ for fleeing the scene with his two passengers after the G-Wagon he was driving knocked over a power pole.

The incident happened around 1am this morning, and an eyewitness who saw the incident take place phoned the police and revealed the direction Mac and his friends had run in from the scene.

According to TMZ, police got Mac’s address from his license plate and went to his house, where he confessed to driving drunk and fleeing the scene of the crash. A law-enforcement source told the site, “He was the most polite and nice intoxicated person we've ever seen."

Mac’s bail is set at $15,000 and he is apparently still behind bars at the moment.

