Ariana Grande And Mac Miller Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller confirmed they’d called it quits on their 2-year relationship last week.

The ‘No Tears Left to Cry’ singer posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, describing Mac as one of her “favourite people on the planet” and vowed they would remain the best of friends.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) onNov 2, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

The pair, who confirmed their romance back in 2016, apparently decided to end it after both of their schedules became too busy.

According to reports, they were last photographed together at Madonna's 2018 Oscars after-party.

And who could forget these cute shots of them looking all loved-up at Coachella?

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) onApr 20, 2018 at 11:54pm PDT

However, despite promising to remain friends, it looks like the pair have not unfollowed each other on social media. And we all know what that means!

boo A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) onOct 14, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

To be fair, sometimes you need a clean break from each other when you split or you end up easily sliding in to each others DMs and the lines between friendship and a relationship quickly get blurred. So you can't blame them, really.

Break-ups are never easy so we’re wishing them both the best.

