Here's Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Being Feminists

Here's everything you need to know about the UK's biggest girl band!

They've been one of the world's biggest bands for the past few years, but if you're only just getting familiar with Little Mix, we've got you covered with everything you need to know about Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh Anne!

Who are Little Mix?

Little Mix are a British girl band who were created on the X Factor after auditioning as solo artists, and went on to win the show in 2011.

What were Little Mix originally called?

The band were called Rhythmix on the X Factor for a couple of weeks until they realised a Brighton-based music charity already had the name, so became Little Mix instead.

What are Little Mix's names?

There are four members of the band and they are Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

How old are Little Mix?

Perrie Edwards' date of birth is 10th July 1993, making her 24 years old in 2018.

Jesy Nelson's date of birth is 14th June 1991, making her 26 years old in 2018.

Jade Thirlwall's date of birth is 26th December 1992, making her 25 years old in 2018.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's date of birth is 4th October 1991, making her 26 years old in 2018.

Do they have any brothers or sisters?

Yes, Leigh-Anne has two sisters, Sarah and Sian-Louise Pinnock. Jesy has a sister called Jade and two brothers called Joesph and Jonathan. Jade has a brother called Karl and Perrie has an older brother called Jonnie.

Do the girls have boyfriends?

Yes, all four of them are currently in relationships. Perrie is dating footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jesy is with Harry James, Leigh-Anne is seeing footballer Andre Gray and Jade is dating Jed Elliott from the band The Struts.

When is Little Mix's next album going to be released?

Little Mix have released four albums called ALBUM NAMES. They have teased that their new album will be coming out ALBUM NEWS.

It's official...#LM5 is actually in the works... We're going to be patiently waiting for this one, it's going to be an absolute dream! LM HQ x pic.twitter.com/KcvqINR6eD — Little Mix (@LittleMix) March 7, 2018

When are Little Mix going on tour?

Little Mix have released their new tour dates travelling around the UK from June 2018, you can check out all their dates right here.

Rak-Su + @LittleMix. Summer Hits Tour of the UK this July?

Ahh yeah... it’s happening... its confirmed... it’s about to go off... PyroTing tickets here:https://t.co/IqfkIUezFohttps://t.co/sQtKho0vuF pic.twitter.com/QsTwDhmLhq — Rak-Su (@RakSuMusic) March 5, 2018

Who will be supporting Little Mix on tour?

Little Mix will be supported by Rak Su and Germein.

Have Little Mix won any awards?

Little Mix have won a BRIT Award for British Single Of The Year for 'Shoutout To My Ex', two Cosmopolitan Women Of The Year Awards, three Glamour Awards, three Global Awards for Best Group, Best British Artist Or Group and Best Song for 'Power', one iHeartRadio Award, two MTV EMAs and a Kids' Choice Award.

Why were Little Mix accused of using Photoshop?

People noticed that some of the lines in the background of the band's 'Touch' music video were warped, and accused the band of Photoshopping themselves in the video.

How tall are Little Mix?

Perrie is 5'2", Jesy is 5'3", Jade is 5'3" and Leigh Anne is 5'4".

Do Little Mix have any pets?

Yes, Perrie has a dog called Hatchi, Jesy has two puppies, one of which is called Reggie and Leigh Anne has two dogs called Harvey and Maurice. Jade is the only one without any pets, though she once adopted a beetle called Barry!

Are Little Mix feminists?

Yes, the girls are always sticking up for their fans and their right to wear and dance however they want. The band gave a very powerful speech at the Global Awards, hitting back at press backlash for their stage costumes and dance moves.

Do any of Little Mix have tattoos?

All of the girls except Perrie have tattoos. You can check them all out with our handy Little Mix tattoo guide right here.

