Khloe Kardashian Tears Up Over Tristan Thompson Infidelity In The Kardashians Seasons 2 Trailer

21 September 2022, 14:41 | Updated: 21 September 2022, 14:42

By Kathryn Knight

Khloé Kardashian has spoken out for the first time about having her second baby after finding out Tristan Thompson had fathered another child.

In one of the trailers for The Kardashians series two, Khloé Kardashian is seen tearing up talking about discovering on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson fathered another baby just as they were planning to have their second.

At the end of last year it emerged Tristan was expecting a baby with fitness model Maralee Nichols, news which came just as Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate had fallen pregnant with their second child.

Tristan initially denied the child was his but later admitted his unfaithfulness in a statement posted to Instagram in January

When Is Season 2 Of The Kardashians Coming Out On Disney+?

He also directly apologised to Khloé.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had an on-off relationship
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had an on-off relationship. Picture: Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Khloé Kardashian teared up talking about her relationship with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian teared up talking about her relationship with Tristan Thompson. Picture: The Kardashians/YouTube

Series two of The Kardashians will give a closer look at Tristan’s latest scandal and in a teaser for the series she’s seen visibly emotional in a confessional to camera.

“There is something I am ready to talk about... Tristan and I are having another baby,” she said looking teary-eyed.

“It's supposed to be a really exciting time and it's just a different experience,” she added.

In a confessional of her own Kris Jenner looks just as upset, saying: “It’s hard to watch her in pain.”

Kris Jenner got emotional talking about daughter Khloé Kardashian
Kris Jenner got emotional talking about daughter Khloé Kardashian. Picture: The Kardashians/YouTube

Khloe continued: “This has been a difficult time in my life but it's the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”

The reality star and Tristan started seeing each other in 2016 while his ex Jordan Craig was pregnant with their son, Prince, now five years old.

He and Khloé welcomed True, four, in 2018 and he fathered son Theo at the end of 2021.

