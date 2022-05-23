We All Just Fell For Kylie Jenner's Latest Baby Name Rumour

23 May 2022, 16:23

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced she subtly dropped her son's new name
Kylie Jenner fans are convinced she subtly dropped her son's new name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner has fans convinced she revealed her baby son’s new name at her sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding.

Kylie Jenner’s baby boy’s new name has had fans guessing for months after the makeup mogul announced that she and her boyfriend Travis Scott had changed their son’s name from Wolf Webster.

The 24-year-old told fans just weeks after giving birth back in February that the name just ‘didn’t feel right’ and the internet has been riddled with a string of theories and guesses ever since.

The latest theory swimming around online comes after Kylie attended her eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker over the weekend in Italy.

The A-list couple got married to each other in a lavish ceremony attended by their nearest and dearest; of course, including Kylie and her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Fans think Kylie Jenner subtly revealed her baby boy's new name
Fans think Kylie Jenner subtly revealed her baby boy's new name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Each of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have shared multiple snaps of their outfits and glam at the wedding, and one post of Kylie and her daughter had fans convinced she dropped her son’s new name in a cryptic caption.

Sharing a series of pictures of her with her first-born enjoying the sights of Italy, Kylie simply captioned the post: “Just me, storm, and coconut traveling the world together.”

Khloe even commented on the post writing: “I love you three,” adding, “Coconut is too cute,” leading fans to believe Coconut was the name of her baby boy.

Kylie Jenner has fans convinced her son is called Coconut
Kylie Jenner has fans convinced her son is called Coconut. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner welcomed her son in February
Kylie Jenner welcomed her son in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

It didn’t take long for Kylie’s comments to be filled with questions from fans, with one asking: “Who’s coconut?,” while another penned: “Name new baby is coconut for sure.”

“Yo did she name her son Coco,” asked a third, while another chimed in: “Why did I think coconut was the new baby’s name.”

However, fans noticed that Stormi was holding on to a doll in the snaps, presumably named Coconut - meaning we’re all still unsure of Kylie and Travis’ son’s name for now!

