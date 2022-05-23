Mason Disick Confirms He Did Attend Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding After Fans Feared He Was MIA

23 May 2022, 17:11

Mason Disick shuts down fears that he didn't attend Kourtney Kardashian's wedding
Mason Disick shuts down fears that he didn't attend Kourtney Kardashian's wedding. Picture: Carl Dawson/Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kardashian fans were concerned when they didn’t spot Mason Disick in any family photos at Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After fans feared that Mason Disick skipped his mum Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker, it was confirmed that the 12-year-old did, in fact, attend the lavish ceremony.

The eldest son of Kourtney and ex Scott Disick is usually absent from filming the family show The Kardashians and also tends to shy away from social media appearances, leading fans to question if he attended the newlyweds’ third wedding in Italy over the weekend.

However, Mason’s good friend Carl Dawson put all the speculation to bed when he posted a selfie with the older brother of Penelope and Reign, confirming he was part of the wedding celebrations.

Mason Disick’s Alleged Instagram Account Claims Pete Davidson Already ‘Proposed To Kim Kardashian’

Mason Disick's friend Carl Dawson confirmed he attended Kourtney and Travis' wedding
Mason Disick's friend Carl Dawson confirmed he attended Kourtney and Travis' wedding. Picture: Carl Dawson/Instagram

In the snap, Mason can be seen wearing a dapper suit with a white t-shirt underneath, while he wore his hair down and tucked behind his ears.

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s daughter Penelope stunned on the big day as a flower girl alongside her new step-sister and Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker.

Rumours that Mason wasn’t in attendance began swirling following his and his siblings’ reactions to Kourtney and Travis getting engaged in a recent episode of The Kardashians, where Penelope cried and hung up the phone, while Mason didn’t pick up.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Italy
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Italy. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in Portofino on Sunday evening with their nearest and dearest in attendance.

The couple first got hitched in Las Vegas last month - although Kourtney confirmed they didn’t obtain a marriage license so it was just ‘practice’.

Kravis went on to get married in Santa Barbara earlier this week with only a handful of guests including Travis’ dad and Kourtney’s grandmother MJ.

