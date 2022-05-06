Penelope & Mason's Heartbreaking & Savage Reactions To Kourtney Kardashian Engagement Go Viral

Kourtney Kardashian's kids Penelope and Mason had an unexpected reaction to her engagement
Kourtney Kardashian's kids Penelope and Mason had an unexpected reaction to her engagement. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker seemingly wasn’t happy news for everyone in the family as her kids Penelope, Mason and Reign had some shocking reactions.

Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker in October last year and their families were thrilled - but her kids appear to have taken it much harder than she initially thought they would.

The Poosh founder, who shares her three kids with ex Scott Disick; Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7, didn’t get the reaction she was hoping for when she broke the news to her children that her Blink-182 beau had popped the question.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, fans were shown Penelope’s heartbreaking reaction to the engagement as the 9-year-old was in tears and upset over the news.

Kourtney FaceTimed Penelope to tell her about the proposal while her sister Kim was by her side.

Kourtney can be seen telling her daughter: “Do you want to know what my surprise was?" she asked, before announcing, "We got engaged!"

Although we couldn’t see Penelope’s reaction, she could be heard crying while Kourtney asked: “Is that upsetting?" while Kim asked, "Penelope! Why are you crying, baby?”

Penelope quickly added: “Hang up,” before the phone line cut, and Kourtney seemed disappointed, telling cameras: “I feel bad for P. Penelope took it hard. I think it's a big change for her and even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn't know what that means. Is that taking me away? I think she doesn't know what it means."

Kourtney goes on to tell her youngest child Reign over FaceTime, who went on to brand the news ‘not exciting’.

Meanwhile, Mason didn’t answer the call.

Kourtney added in a confessional that it was her momager Kris Jenner’s decision to not invite the kids to the proposal, which she went on to say: “It probably wasn’t her best [decision].”

Later on in the episode, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie Jenner came to console their eldest sister, insisting that once Scott is more accepting of Kravis’ relationship, the kids can follow suit and feel more comfortable with it.

