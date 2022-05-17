Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Intimate Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared their wedding pictures. Picture: Alamy/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially husband and wife after their 'practice wedding' in April – here's an inside look into their intimate day.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially tied the knot, and they've given us a little insight into their low-key wedding day!

The loved-up pair tied the knot on May 15 in Santa Barbara in an extremely intimate ceremony, surrounded by a small group of family and friends.

After reports of the nuptials circulated earlier this week, The Kardashians star confirmed the rumours by posting a slew of stunning photos from the happy day to Instagram.

The mum-of-three simply captioned the carousel: "Till death do us part."

Kourtney and Travis got engaged after 10 months of dating. Picture: Alamy

Kourtney and Travis got married on May 16. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney's snaps look like they jumped straight from the page of a fairytale book, with the Kardashian and Blink 182 drummer packing on the PDA on their special day.

The 43-year-old donned a white mini-dress with bustier detailing and a bedazzled heart pendant attached to the front of the garment to the ceremony. She paired the strappy number with sheer, elbow-length fingerless gloves.

Of course, Kourt sported a stunning veil with her elegant updo – she looked radiant in the minimal yet romantic look!

The all black-and-white photograph gave Kourtney's whopping 177 million Instagram followers an insight into her second wedding to her drummer beau.

Kourtney and Travis has completed two out of three wedding thus far. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney wore a short white dress with a Dolce & Gabbana heart accent. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The newlyweds left the event in style, riding away in a ‘65 Cadillac DeVille Convertible that had a 'Just Married' sign attached to the back.

It's thought that only a handful of the couple's circle was in attendance as Kardashian only shared a photograph of her grandmother Mary Jo Campbell and Barker’s father Randy.

They sure know how to celebrate their love as they even had a 'practice wedding' last month, eloping in Las Vegas without a marriage license.

Kourtney poses with grandmother MJ and Travis with his father Randy. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Travis and Kourtney left the wedding in a convertible that read 'Just Married'. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Now, Kourtney and Travis are legally married due to their small affair last week – but don't worry if the second Kravis wedding doesn't fill your quota, as the husband and wife will also be holding a more extravagant wedding in Italy!

An insider told People: “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon.

“All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited," the source continues – looks like it's going to be a luxurious celebration!

