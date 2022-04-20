When Does The Kardashians' Next Episode Come Out? Date And Air Time

20 April 2022, 16:46

The Kardashians' new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays - here's what time they'll air
The Kardashians' new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays - here's what time they'll air.
Here’s when the new episode of The Kardashians will air on Hulu and Disney Plus.

The first episode of The Kardashians finally dropped last week after months of waiting and it didn’t disappoint.

The new series is packed with a deeper look at the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and what they’ve been up to since wrapping their 20-season long E! show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians last year.

When Did Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Break Up?

The new Hulu and Disney Plus show is set to delve into Kourtney’s romance and engagement to Travis Barker, Khloe’s turbulent relationship with Tristan amid his latest affair, Kylie’s second pregnancy and Kim’s blossoming romance with Pete Davidson amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye West.

Episode one already has fans hooked on the new series, so here’s the lowdown on what time the next episode will drop…

The Kardashians' new series has been a hit with fans already
The Kardashians' new series has been a hit with fans already.

When does the next episode of The Kardashians air - date and time revealed

New episodes of The Kardashians will drop every Thursday
New episodes of The Kardashians will drop every Thursday.

Episode two of The Kardashians is set to air on April 21 at 12:01am EST, which means it will be available to watch from 5:01am BST for UK fans.

There are a total of 10 episodes in the new series and each new episode will continue to air on Thursdays.

Here is weekly episode release schedule:

  • Episode 1, series premiere, April 14, 2022
  • Episode 2, April 21, 2022
  • Episode 3, April 28, 2022
  • Episode 4, May 5, 2022
  • Episode 5, May 12, 2022
  • Episode 6, May 19, 2022
  • Episode 7, May 26, 2022
  • Episode 8, June 2, 2022
  • Episode 9, June 9, 2022
  • Episode 10, season 1 finale, June 16, 2022

