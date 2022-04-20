On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
20 April 2022, 16:46
Here’s when the new episode of The Kardashians will air on Hulu and Disney Plus.
The first episode of The Kardashians finally dropped last week after months of waiting and it didn’t disappoint.
The new series is packed with a deeper look at the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and what they’ve been up to since wrapping their 20-season long E! show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians last year.
When Did Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Break Up?
The new Hulu and Disney Plus show is set to delve into Kourtney’s romance and engagement to Travis Barker, Khloe’s turbulent relationship with Tristan amid his latest affair, Kylie’s second pregnancy and Kim’s blossoming romance with Pete Davidson amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye West.
Episode one already has fans hooked on the new series, so here’s the lowdown on what time the next episode will drop…
Episode two of The Kardashians is set to air on April 21 at 12:01am EST, which means it will be available to watch from 5:01am BST for UK fans.
There are a total of 10 episodes in the new series and each new episode will continue to air on Thursdays.
Here is weekly episode release schedule:
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital