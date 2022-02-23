Are Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Expecting? Fan Theory Predicts They’re Having Another Baby Despite Split

23 February 2022, 17:31

There's a fan theory Khloe Kardashian is expecting her second baby
There's a fan theory Khloe Kardashian is expecting her second baby. Picture: Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Khloe Kardashian’s fans think she and Tristan Thompson could be expecting their second baby together, despite their recent break-up.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Tristan Thompson, 30, split after it was revealed he’d fathered a third child with another woman, Maralee Nichols, at the end of last year.

But despite their split, fans have a theory Khloe and Tristan are preparing to welcome their second baby together via a surrogate, after the reality star gave birth to their first daughter, True, in 2018.

Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s Middle Name Has A Sweet Family Link

Some of Khloe and Tristan’s discussions about having more children in future were aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with Khloe being honest about wanting another baby and revealing they had their embryos frozen in 2020.

Tristan Thompson fathered his third child in 2021
Tristan Thompson fathered his third child in 2021. Picture: Getty

One theory is gaining traction on Reddit, with the question: ‘Does anyone else think Koko has a pregnant surrogate?’

They suggested their theory could be why the family hasn’t cut ties with Tristan, as a second child would make him even more involved with the famous family.

One fan agreed: “I think so only because all the sisters are obsessed with having kids close in age. True is already almost 4, so I feel like Khloé would have a surrogate by now.”

Another fan pointed out: "I think Khloe still wants this, so I kind of hope it’s true just because the eggs were already made into embryos...I think this would truly make her happy right now. And it would make sense that she’s not saying anything about it Bc of the drama so who knows [sic]."

Khloe Kardashian with daughter True
Khloe Kardashian with daughter True. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe’s sister Kylie Kenner welcomed her second baby at the start of February, and the Kardashian sisters do tend to have their babies around the same time, with the young cousins all very close in age.

However, others didn’t agree, writing that Khloe may have decided she doesn’t need another child as her family is so big.

They replied: “I think the fact that she has such a big family who all live so close, True has tight relationships with cousins, she may have decided she really doesn’t need another child."

Someone else agreed, commenting: “I don't think so. They may have tried when they were back together and it didn't work. But ever since the Maralee news became public, I think Khloe is really thinking about not having any more kids with Tristan.

True Thompson turns four in 2022
True Thompson turns four in 2022. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Tristan Thompson's first child was son Prince
Tristan Thompson's first child was son Prince. Picture: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Tristan issued a public apology to Khloe when it emerged he’d had an affair with Maralee Nichols and fathered another child.

The basketball star is now father to son Prince, five, who he had with girlfriend Jordan Craig, True, four, who he shares with Khloe, and Angelou, who was born in December 2021.

