The Latest Kylie Jenner Baby Name Theory Has A Sweet Link To One Of Her Sisters

3 May 2022, 10:55

Kylie Jenner fans think she's paid tribute to sister Kendall with new baby name theory
Kylie Jenner fans think she's paid tribute to sister Kendall with new baby name theory. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans think Kylie Jenner may have dropped a hint about her baby son’s new name while promoting her new makeup collection.

Kylie Jenner fans think they’ve uncovered her baby boy’s new name after she changed it from Wolf Webster.

The makeup mogul welcomed her second child with Travis Scott three months ago and has left fans speculating about his name ever since after revealing that Wolf ‘really didn’t feel like it was him’.

There’s been a lot of speculation and fan theories around her baby’s new name including Jacques - after his rapper dad’s real name Jacques Bermon Webster II.

Meanwhile, an Instagram account, which fans think belongs to Mason Disick, suggested her son’s name could be Knight Webster.

Kylie Jenner fans think they've uncovered her new baby name
Kylie Jenner fans think they've uncovered her new baby name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The latest theory has now taken the internet by storm as fans think Kylie could’ve paid tribute to her older sister Kendall Jenner with the name.

Fans noticed while she was promoting her new makeup line that she has an eyeshadow shade called ‘Ky and Kenny’ and some people have added ‘Kenny’ to the list of speculated names for her new bundle of joy.

“Maybe Kylie will name ‘Wolf’ Kenny after her sis? She has a Kenny shade for her make-up,” speculated one fan on Reddit.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son in February
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son in February. Picture: Alamy
Fans think Kylie Jenner's son's name could have a link to sister Kendall
Fans think Kylie Jenner's son's name could have a link to sister Kendall. Picture: @kendalljenner/Instagram

This comes after her big sister Kim Kardashian told Kelly and Ryan in a recent interview that ‘there is one name lingering’.

Kylie told Extra just a few days later that she’s hesitant about sharing the new name because she wants to be sure.

"I don't want to announce the new name and then change it again.... we're just not ready to share a new name yet,” Kylie said.

