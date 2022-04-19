Kylie Jenner Has A Name For Her Baby Boy ‘But Wants To Make Sure’ Before Announcing It

19 April 2022, 14:19

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott changed their baby boy's name
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott changed their baby boy's name. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian spilled that Kylie Jenner has almost decided on a name for her baby boy, originally called Wolf Webster.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner is still yet to announce her new son’s name after giving birth on 2 February, telling the world weeks after announcing his arrival that they decided against his original name, Wolf, because it didn’t suit him.

The mum-of-two’s big sister Kim Kardashian has now opened up on Kylie’s decision to change the little one’s name, revealing she and boyfriend Travis Scott ‘felt rushed’ after having 10 days to write his name on the birth certificate.

Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Glimpse Of Baby Boy As Fans Await Son’s Name Change Reveal

In her interview with Kelly and Ryan Kim said Kylie has been coming back to one name in particular, but wants to be sure it fits before announcing it.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Picture: Getty
Kylie Jenner welcomed her son in February
Kylie Jenner welcomed her son in February. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kim Kardashian spilled on Kylie Jenner's son's name
Kim Kardashian spilled on Kylie Jenner's son's name. Picture: Getty

Kim explained: “There's one name lingering but she really wants to make sure.”

She went on: “It's a really big decision. It's the hardest thing ever in life is to name a child.

“I personally - when I had my kids, I didn't name them until they were born. You really want to see what they look like,” Kim added, referencing her four kids with Kanye West; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

She continued: “There's ten days after the baby's born that you have to name your child and I feel like they just felt rushed.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are already parents to Stormi, three
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are already parents to Stormi, three. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In an Instagram Stories upload Kylie posted at the weekend, she showed the kids’ easter baskets with all their names on and her newborn’s was labelled ‘baby Webster.’

Kim’s interview comes after Kylie Jenner told USA Today she knew she’d change her son’s name the moment she signed the birth certificate.

She recalled: “It just didn't suit him. We haven't legally changed his name yet. We're in the process, so it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name.”

The famous family’s new reality series premiered on 14 April, and Kylie’s second pregnancy was documented throughout, so fans may learn a little more about the name change in the new series.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Perrie Edwards' Baby Boy Axel Watches His Mum Perform At Little Mix Concert

Perrie Edwards' Baby Boy Axel Watches His Mum Perform At Little Mix Concert

Louis Tomlinson has the most wholesome reaction to fans' signs on tour

Louis Tomlinson Reacting To Fans' Signs On Tour Is Everything

Everything you need to know about Lizzo's new album

Your Guide To Lizzo’s New Album Including Features, Tracklist & More

Kim Kardashian has been accused of another Photoshop fail - this time about a photo of Pete Davidson

Did Kim Kardashian Photoshop Pete Davidson’s Nose And Jawline In New Pictures?

Siannise Fudge denied rumours she's pregnant

Siannise Fudge Forced To Address Pregnancy Rumour After ‘Bump’ Photo

Kylie Jenner has posted a new picture of her baby boy weeks after announcing she's changed his name

Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Glimpse Of Baby Boy As Fans Await Son’s Name Change Reveal

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star