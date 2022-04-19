Kylie Jenner Has A Name For Her Baby Boy ‘But Wants To Make Sure’ Before Announcing It

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott changed their baby boy's name. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kim Kardashian spilled that Kylie Jenner has almost decided on a name for her baby boy, originally called Wolf Webster.

Kylie Jenner is still yet to announce her new son’s name after giving birth on 2 February, telling the world weeks after announcing his arrival that they decided against his original name, Wolf, because it didn’t suit him.

The mum-of-two’s big sister Kim Kardashian has now opened up on Kylie’s decision to change the little one’s name, revealing she and boyfriend Travis Scott ‘felt rushed’ after having 10 days to write his name on the birth certificate.

In her interview with Kelly and Ryan Kim said Kylie has been coming back to one name in particular, but wants to be sure it fits before announcing it.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Picture: Getty

Kylie Jenner welcomed her son in February. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kim Kardashian spilled on Kylie Jenner's son's name. Picture: Getty

Kim explained: “There's one name lingering but she really wants to make sure.”

She went on: “It's a really big decision. It's the hardest thing ever in life is to name a child.

“I personally - when I had my kids, I didn't name them until they were born. You really want to see what they look like,” Kim added, referencing her four kids with Kanye West; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

She continued: “There's ten days after the baby's born that you have to name your child and I feel like they just felt rushed.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are already parents to Stormi, three. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In an Instagram Stories upload Kylie posted at the weekend, she showed the kids’ easter baskets with all their names on and her newborn’s was labelled ‘baby Webster.’

Kim’s interview comes after Kylie Jenner told USA Today she knew she’d change her son’s name the moment she signed the birth certificate.

She recalled: “It just didn't suit him. We haven't legally changed his name yet. We're in the process, so it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name.”

The famous family’s new reality series premiered on 14 April, and Kylie’s second pregnancy was documented throughout, so fans may learn a little more about the name change in the new series.

