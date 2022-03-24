Are Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Married?

24 March 2022, 16:50

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott married? Here's why fans think they are
Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott married? Here's why fans think they are. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Have Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott secretly gotten married? Here’s why fans think so.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have sparked marriage rumours just weeks after welcoming their second baby together; a baby boy.

Rumours began circulating after the 23-year-old makeup mogul shared a snap to her Instagram Stories which got fans all wide-eyed - and it didn’t take them long to start speculating.

What Is Kylie Jenner’s Son’s Name & Why Did She Change It?

So, did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott secretly tie the knot?

Here’s why fans think Stormi’s parents are now married…

Have Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott secretly got married?
Have Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott secretly got married? Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott married?

Kylie sparked rumours that she had secretly tied the knot to her rapper beau after sharing a snap of her left hand to her Instagram Stories on St Patrick’s Day.

Not any ordinary snap, mind you, she had her hand over a beautiful green Hermes bag to celebrate the Irish holiday - but all of the focus was on the two sparklers on her ring finger.

Kylie was wearing two beautiful rings on her left ring finger, one of which was a Cartier Love Ring or Love Wedding Band - sendning fans into meltdown.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner sister know she’s a huge fan of Cartier jewellery, so the new addition isn’t surprising, but the placement of where the ring was quickly sparked theories that Kylie and Travis have taken their relationship to the next level.

Kylie Jenner sparked marriage rumours following a post with a wedding band
Kylie Jenner sparked marriage rumours following a post with a wedding band. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just welcomed their baby boy
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just welcomed their baby boy. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have two kids together
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have two kids together. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Of course, Kylie is yet to confirm or deny the rumours herself, but it wouldn’t be the first time the Kylie Skin founder has kept her private life out of the spotlight.

When the mother-of-two first became pregnant with her daughter Stormi, she kept her entire pregnancy a secret and only shared it with fans once she had welcomed the now-four-year-old.

Kylie and Travis have been dating on and off since 2017 - so naturally, fans would be so excited for another Kardashian wedding following the news of Kourtney and Travis Barker’s engagement last year.

We’re sure Kylie will keep fans updated when she’s ready!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have been friends since meeting on set of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series

Olivia Rodrigo And Joshua Bassett: A Timeline From Friendship To Dating Rumours

Harry Styles has houses in New York and London

Where Does Harry Styles Live? The Many Homes Of The One Direction Star

Harry Styles has announced more dates to Love On Tour

Harry Styles Announces 2 Extra Stadium Dates To Love On Tour 2022

Bridgerton is set to have less sex scenes in season two

Why Are There Less Sex Scenes In Bridgerton Season 2?

Joshua Bassett was hospitalised after stress caused by internet trolls following the release of 'Drivers License' by Olivia Rodrigo

Joshua Bassett Hospitalised With Stress-Induced Heart Failure After Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ Was Released
ITV and STV are joining together to stage a concert for Ukraine

Concert For Ukraine: Who Is Performing, How To Watch & Ticket Info

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star