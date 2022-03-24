Are Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Married?

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott married? Here's why fans think they are. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

By Capital FM

Have Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott secretly gotten married? Here’s why fans think so.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have sparked marriage rumours just weeks after welcoming their second baby together; a baby boy.

Rumours began circulating after the 23-year-old makeup mogul shared a snap to her Instagram Stories which got fans all wide-eyed - and it didn’t take them long to start speculating.

What Is Kylie Jenner’s Son’s Name & Why Did She Change It?

So, did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott secretly tie the knot?

Here’s why fans think Stormi’s parents are now married…

Have Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott secretly got married? Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott married?

Kylie sparked rumours that she had secretly tied the knot to her rapper beau after sharing a snap of her left hand to her Instagram Stories on St Patrick’s Day.

Not any ordinary snap, mind you, she had her hand over a beautiful green Hermes bag to celebrate the Irish holiday - but all of the focus was on the two sparklers on her ring finger.

Kylie was wearing two beautiful rings on her left ring finger, one of which was a Cartier Love Ring or Love Wedding Band - sendning fans into meltdown.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner sister know she’s a huge fan of Cartier jewellery, so the new addition isn’t surprising, but the placement of where the ring was quickly sparked theories that Kylie and Travis have taken their relationship to the next level.

Kylie Jenner sparked marriage rumours following a post with a wedding band. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just welcomed their baby boy. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have two kids together. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Of course, Kylie is yet to confirm or deny the rumours herself, but it wouldn’t be the first time the Kylie Skin founder has kept her private life out of the spotlight.

When the mother-of-two first became pregnant with her daughter Stormi, she kept her entire pregnancy a secret and only shared it with fans once she had welcomed the now-four-year-old.

Kylie and Travis have been dating on and off since 2017 - so naturally, fans would be so excited for another Kardashian wedding following the news of Kourtney and Travis Barker’s engagement last year.

We’re sure Kylie will keep fans updated when she’s ready!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital